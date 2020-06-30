There is nothing but joy in the air for Mohamed Salah at Liverpool, with the club’s Premier League title still sinking in for the No. 11.

The 2019/20 season has been nothing short of spectacular for Jurgen Klopp‘s Reds and Salah has been at the heart of the action, providing moments to savour for a lifetime.

The Egyptian king has been nothing short of a revelation since he landed at Anfield, netting 92 goals in 145 appearances – a tally which has him positioned 18th in the club’s all-time top goalscorers list.

And 17 of those goals have been key to Liverpool’s title-winning season, with his strike at the death against Man United widely accepted as the moment fans knew the league trophy was returning to Anfield.

It’s a goal Salah “loves to watch the most” and few fans would opt for another, with the win moving the Reds 16 points clear at the time which led to a powerful rendition of “now you’re going to believe us” to reverberate around Anfield.

Now five months later, longer than many had expected, Liverpool are officially champions and being part of history and delivering the title to the fans is an “unbelievable feeling” for Salah.

“It’s great to score goals to help the team to win games. So I feel like I am happy here, I am doing good and everything is also working well with the team and we’ve won trophies,” Salah told the club’s official website.

“Everything is good and I am enjoying it. It’s an unbelievable feeling to win a trophy like that. To win the Premier League after long years for the club and the city, it’s unbelievable.

“I can’t describe with words, it’s so hard to say that [how it feels]. When I came here, I said I wanted to win the Premier League – it’s my first thing in my head, I want to win the Premier League and the Champions League. People said, ‘If you could choose one…?’ But now I can say that I’d choose both!

“The Premier League, I can say now after we won it, for the city it is something else. Everybody is crazy about the result, everybody is crazy about the Premier League.

“It is an unbelievable feeling for everybody, for all the fans around the world. Without their support, we could not do it. They did a great job, the players also did the same. It is a great feeling, I cannot explain it with words.”

It’s one thing to hear of the power of Liverpool and the support from around the world and another to experience it first hand and for Salah, the teams’ feats would not have been possible without the Reds faithful who have stuck by the team through thick and thin.

“We won the league! We did everything we could to make them happy, but without their support we could not do it,” he added.

“For sure they did a great job at Anfield and always at away games. I am very happy and Liverpool, this is for you!”