Neco Williams is hoping to be trusted to make his Premier League debut before the end of the season, believing Jurgen Klopp will have “no hesitation” to throw him in.

It has been an excellent season for Williams so far, having made the step up to the first team and made five outings across the FA Cup and League Cup.

He has impressed in those appearances, too, setting up Divock Origi for the equalising goal on the way to victory over Arsenal and forcing the Ro-Shaun Williams own goal that sealed the win over Shrewsbury.

But while he has been named on the bench for six league games, so far the 19-year-old is yet to make his debut, with Trent Alexander-Arnold firmly established as first-choice right-back.

With the number of substitutes increasing to nine for the remaining fixtures of 2019/20, however, and five able to be introduced in any game, Williams’ chances have been boosted.

This will be particularly so if Liverpool are able to clinch the title early, and speaking to the club’s official website, the Welshman outlined a league bow as his next target.

“I’d say that from when you’re a little kid you dream of making a Premier League debut so for me to make it this season would be another massive achievement,” he said.

“If I just keep showing the boss what I’m capable of doing and keep showing my ability in training, then hopefully he’ll give me the opportunity.

“I think now it’s a massive opportunity for us young lads to maybe get an opportunity.

“But obviously the boss knows best and if he thinks it’s the right game for us to play then for sure he’ll play us. He’ll have no hesitation in that.”

In many ways, this delayed end to the campaign is a positive for young players, with Klopp, for example, more likely to send them on at some stage due to the increase in substitutes.

For Liverpool, the situation is hugely beneficial, as if they are able to seal the title early—with a maximum of six points needed—the manager has the option to experiment.

This could allow him to rest Alexander-Arnold in certain games and start Williams, with one of those who has worked closest with the teenager at Kirkby, Rob Jones, adamant he would not struggle.

“I definitely think he will get a couple of games before the end of the season, and you wouldn’t be scared,” Jones, who works as a mentor at the academy, recently told This Is Anfield.

“Every time he has played for the first team I’ve had no worries about Neco at all.

“I was nervous for a couple of the other players, thinking ‘are they good enough for the first team?’, but with Neco I had no worries at all.

“I know what he can do and he has confidence in his own ability.”

Liverpool have some big fixtures coming up, with Everton, Man City, Arsenal and Chelsea all still to play, but there are also the likes of Brighton, Burnley and Aston Villa who could give the perfect opening for Williams’ bow.