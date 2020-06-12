Pedro Chirivella is set to leave Liverpool on the expiry of his contract next month, with the midfielder confirmed to be joining Ligue 1 side Nantes on a free transfer.

The 23-year-old joined the Reds in 2013, and following a series of departures stood as the longest-serving foreign player at the club.

But a long period out of the first-team picture saw him take in loan spells with Go Ahead Eagles, Willem II and Extremedura UD, before returning to the fold as Jurgen Klopp embraced his experience as the leader of his young cohort.

Six appearances came in the FA Cup and League Cup this season, with Chirivella training with the senior squad on a regular basis, and reports claimed the club were eager to tie him down to a new deal.

Having not reported back to Melwood along with the likes of Curtis Jones, Harvey Elliott and Neco Williams, however, the writing was on the wall for Chirivella.

Following speculation over a move to France, Nantes have now confirmed a deal to bring Chirivella to Stade de la Beaujoire on a three-year contract, beginning on the expiry of his terms with Liverpool.

He should, therefore, officially make the switch on July 1, with there being no suggestion of a short-term extension like with Adam Lallana and Andy Lonergan.

It is a relatively low-key exit for the Spaniard, who should be commended for his commitment to Liverpool over the past seven years, despite his marginalisation prior to this season.

A move to Nantes gives Chirivella an opportunity to establish himself as a first-choice starter, in a side who finished 13th in Ligue 1.

All the best, Pedro!