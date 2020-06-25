Pep Guardiola has admitted Manchester City failed to match Liverpool’s desperation for the Premier League title.

Liverpool finally sealed their first top-flight crown since 1990 courtesy of Chelsea’s 2-1 victory over City at Stamford Bridge.

Christian Pulisic’s smart finish and a cool Willian penalty subdued Guardiola’s men in west London, with Kevin De Bruyne’s fine free-kick in vain and captain Fernandinho sent off for handball.

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool can now toast their maiden Premier League triumph, with Guardiola conceding that City could not equal the Reds’ desire this term.

“Maybe we didn’t arrive with the same passion; Liverpool played every single game like it was the last chance they have,” said Guardiola.

“And maybe we didn’t get that moment, especially the key moments in the first part of the season.

“That is the reality, that we are so far behind.

“Liverpool were fantastic in consistency throughout the whole season.

“We dropped points at the beginning of the season, and Liverpool didn’t drop points.

“We’ll have to recover for next season, to be more consistent, and recover the points we missed this season.

“That’s the reality. Two years ago we were 25 points ahead of Liverpool, and now they are this distance ahead.

“We cannot forget that we won two titles. This is incredible success for us, for the club; the last six, seven, eight years.

“So we have to take a little perspective, be humble, and say ‘not all the time we can win’.

“And then we must learn what we need to do to avoid this situation again.”