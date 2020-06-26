Liverpool were officially crowned champions of England with just 31 games played, and members of the media showered the Reds in praise.

The Reds had been building to this moment both for 30 years and since Jurgen Klopp walked through the doors at Anfield, and it is finally here.

We can finally say Liverpool are champions of England.

The Red machine has conquered yet another competition in relentless fashion, with their 86 point tally, to date, enough to seal the title in the quickest time, albeit at the latest stage of the year.

It has been a journey to savour and the media were on hand to reflect on the moment and what it means to those of the Liverpool faithful.

Journalists were happy to report that the wait is finally over…

For Dominic King of the Mail, it was all about the title party and the outpouring of emotion which, for anyone aged 30 and under, has never experienced:

Red smoke billowing from flares, fans singing and dancing raucously and the snap, crackle and pop of fireworks… Liverpool fans gathered to drink in a party that has waited for three decades and will last for days.

The Times‘ Paul Joyce reflected on the fact that ‘After 30 years of hurt, Liverpool finally crowned champions’:

Liverpool have been in a class of their own, winning the crown with seven games to spare — a Premier League record — and having dropped only seven points in 31 matches.

Similarly, Ian Doyle, from the Liverpool Echo revelled in the wait finally being over and even went as far as calculating the exact number of days between drinks:

Finally, the wait is over. Liverpool are Premier League champions, kings of England for a 19th time. More than thirty years of waiting at an end. Almost 362 months. An astonishing 11,016 days…Liverpool are finally back on their perch.

There was no shortage of adulation for the team that delivered the title…

It was a “deserved” and “momentous” triumph for the Times‘ Matt Dickinson as he considered the ‘Tears of joy in city that knows the best and worst of football’:

No need for asterisks — this success is deserved, and momentous. Liverpool have enjoyed their great European triumphs but there is something about domestic dominance that brings a deeper, richer sense of pride.

For Barney Ronay of the Guardian, Klopp’s side “didn’t just outrun the rest of the field,” they were in a league of their own:

Make no mistake, this was an annihilation. Liverpool didn’t just outrun the rest of the field. From late summer into spring they seemed to be operating to a different set of physical laws, marching the Premier League around in a headlock, ruffling its hair, flicking its ears.

And the Telegraph‘s Chris Bascombe, documented ‘A title 30 years in the making: Why Liverpool fell from grace… and how they finally rose back to the top again’:

From early failures to modernise, through painful adaption to the transfer market – Liverpool’s evolution is not finished yet.

And the role Klopp has played was singled out by many as Liverpool are back on their perch…

The Mirror‘s David Maddock highlighted Klopp’s willingness to share the load and how it has helped pave the road to success:

[Klopp] knows there must be supreme talents in every team, but they can not carry the burden of success alone. At Liverpool, he shares that weight not onto his entire squad, but to everyone who works there.

There were comparisons to the great Bill Shankly from the Standard‘s David Lynch, who took the angle that ‘Jurgen Klopp is true successor to Bill Shankly as Liverpool complete journey from fallen giant to champions’:

It would be fair to say he has achieved something equivalent in the money-dominated modern game: overseeing a journey from mid-table mediocrity to the summit of European football.

The pair of James Pearce and Simon Hughes at The Athletic, considered the journey undertaken by the players and the collective desire to turn “dreams into reality”:

Look at where these players came from and where they are now. Look at the power of this unified force. It’s been a collective effort but at the heart of Liverpool’s thrilling resurgence over the past five years has been one extraordinary individual. Jurgen Klopp — the fist-pumping genius who turned dreams into reality.

Finally, for the Independent, Melissa Reddy captured “the bottom line” and the reason we are all currently celebrating: