Timo Werner scored his fourth goal since the return of the Bundesliga on Monday night, and his strike was reminiscent of a particular effort from Mohamed Salah.

Leipzig’s clash with Koln was a pulsating advertisement for the German top flight; an end-to-end contest that saw six goals scored and a host of strong chances spurned.

The title hopefuls were already 2-1 up coming out for the second half—with Werner going very close at 0-0—when Peter Gulacsi collected a swinging free-kick from deep.

With the entire Koln outfield camped in the Leipzig half, the ex-Liverpool goalkeeper arrowed a brilliant volleyed pass into the path of Werner, who was too quick for the retreating defence, allowing him to bear down on Timo Horn.

Werner travelled 30 yards without the ball before collecting it with two touches and firing it past Horn to make it 3-1.

* Video via BT Sport; geographic restrictions may apply.

It was an inch-perfect counter-attack, and one that Liverpool fans had already seen play out back in January, when Alisson teed up Salah to clinch a 2-0 win over Man United at Anfield.

That the goal came from Werner, then, makes for an exciting prospect, with the 24-year-old primed to join the Reds this summer if they either meet his release clause or are able to strike an agreement with Leipzig.

So far, Liverpool are approaching the upcoming transfer window cautiously, as though there is now an end in sight for the Premier League campaign—with a likely start date for 2020/21 landing in August—the shape of the financial market remains unclear.

But Werner is so clearly readymade for Jurgen Klopp‘s side that if it can be afforded, a deal to bring him to Anfield would be a no-brainer.

The way that he runs is so similar to Salah, and his predatory instinct is on a similar level—the Germany international has now scored 31 goals in 40 games for Leipzig this season, along with 12 assists.

That he wouldn’t slot in as a replacement for the Egyptian, instead an accompaniment to him, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino, is all the more compelling.

Klopp is known to have spoken to Werner on a number of occasions both before and during lockdown, and the striker is believed to be waiting for Liverpool to make a decision, having set his heart on Merseyside.

Hopefully the stars align and the club is able to sanction a deal, as he would be a devastating addition to Klopp’s already-formidable front line.