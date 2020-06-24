Liverpool are back at Anfield and aiming to move within two points of the title with a win over Crystal Palace. Here’s how to watch on TV around the world.

Jurgen Klopp‘s men returned from their three-month enforced break with a 0-0 draw at Goodison Park, with a performance which was to be expected after a prolonged absence from action.

The result ensured Liverpool are unable to clinch the Premier League title at Anfield tonight, but a win would move them to within two points.

While the outing notched the Reds’ first clean sheet in seven games, this evening’s opponents secured their fourth in succession when they returned to the topflight with a 2-0 win over Bournemouth, a result which elevated them to ninth place.

But recent results against the Eagles makes for good reading, with five wins the way of Klopp’s side – where a sixth would see Liverpool complete the league double over Palace for three seasons in succession.

Will the Reds make it six in a row and move to within two of the title tonight?

Check This Is Anfield for the latest team news ahead of the match.

You can also follow the game by downloading the This is Anfield app, including lineups, live coverage and all the reaction and analysis.

The match gets underway at 8.15pm (BST)—or 3.15pm in New York, 12.15pm in Los Angeles, 5.15am (Thursday) in Sydney, 11.15pm in Dubai and 10.15pm in Nairobi.

UK Viewers

Liverpool vs. Crystal Palace is being shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League in the UK, which are available to live stream with NOW TV.

US Viewers

Liverpool vs. Crystal Palace is being shown live on NBCSN in the US, which is available to live stream with FuboTV.

Worldwide

Live audio commentary of Liverpool vs. Crystal Palace and a full match replay and highlights will also be available on LFCTV GO here.

Check our Rest of the World TV guide below for a list of TV broadcasters showing the match live.

Rest of the World

Supporters can find the Reds’ latest league clash on the following channels worldwide:

beIN Sports HD 1, beIN Sports HD 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, SuperSport Maximo, SuperSport 1 Africa, SuperSport 3 Africa, Supersport 2 Digitalb, DStv Now, ESPN2 Sur, ESPN Play Sur, Optus Sport, RUSH, Sky Sport Austria 2, DAZN, Sky Go, Sky Sport 1/HD, Idman TV, Star Sports HD 1 Asia, Star Sports 1 Asia, Star Sports Select HD1, Belarus 5, Play Sports 1, Watch ESPN Brasil, ESPN Brasil, Astro Go, Astro SuperSport 3, Sky HD, Canal+ Sport, Free, QQ Sports Live, PPTV Sport China, ESPN2 Colombia, Cytavision Sports 1, Cytavision on the Go, DIGI GO, Premier Sport, Xee, Viaplay Denmark, TV3 Sport, TV3 Sport 3, Viaplay Finland, V Sport Jalkapallo, V Sport Premium, Adjarasport TV, Sport 2, RMC Sport en direct, RMC Sport 1, Cosmote Sport 3 HD, 621 Now Premier League 1, Now Player, 620 Now Premier League TV, Digi Sport 1, Mola TV, Mola TV App, Hotstar VIP, SKY Go Italia, NOW TV, Sky Sport Football, Sky Sport Uno, Setanta Sports Kazakhstan, TSN2 Malta, GO TV Anywhere, Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Skynet Myanmar, Ziggo Sport Select, Ziggo Sport 14, Spark Sport, TV2 Sumo, TV2 Sport Premium, Canal+ Sport Online, Canal+ Sport 2 Poland, nc+ GO, Sport TV LIVE, Sport TV2, Eurosport Romania, Eurosport Player Romania, Okko Sport, 102 (HD) mio Stadium, Viaplay Sweden, Truevisions Anywhere, True Premier League Football HD 1, True Premier League Football HD 2. PPTV HD 36, S Sport, S Sport+, Setanta Sports +, Setanta Sports Ukraine, SiriusXM FC, NBC Sports App, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UNIVERSO NOW, UNIVERSO, K+PM

