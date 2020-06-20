What channel is Everton vs. Liverpool match on and what time is kick off?

Liverpool play their first Premier League match for 106 days when they return to action with the Merseyside derby on Sunday evening.

The match against Everton, Liverpool’s 30th Premier League game of the 2019/20 season, kicks off at 7pm BST at Goodison Park.

It is one of the games selected by Sky TV to be free to air in the UK, being shown on Sky Sports Main Event, but also on Sky Pick.

Sky Pick is available free on the following channels:

Freeview: Channel 11

Freesat: Channel 144

Sky (UK): Channel 159

Virgin Media (UK): Channel 165

The referee for the match will be Mike Dean.

Match highlights will be available online (see thisisanfield.com) and on Match of the Day at 10.30pm (BST) on BBC One.

Liverpool beat Everton 5-2 at Anfield in the reverse fixture back in December.