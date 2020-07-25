Adam Lallana has reportedly agreed a three-year deal with Brighton, bringing an end to his six years on Merseyside.

The midfielder has one game left on his extended contract, but he’s not likely to feature much, if at all, as Liverpool travel to Newcastle.

Jurgen Klopp had already acknowledged that the team had to protect him with a move on the way, but his presence on the training ground and the fact he had been a part of the journey throughout the German’s tenure meant he stayed involved to the end.

Lallana recently expressed his sadness at leaving, but said he was departing in the best possible way as a Premier League champion.

Everton were thought to be leading the chance for his signature last week, with Burnley and Leicester also keen on the free transfer.

But in the end, Lallana will move back to the south coast, with the Athletic journalists James Pearce and Andy Naylor reporting that the 32-year-old has agreed a three-year deal with Brighton.

Lallana will depart after 178 games and 22 goals for the Reds, assuming no more arrive on Sunday, and with the gratitude of many fans and all his team-mates and coaches after half a dozen years at Anfield.

Good luck, Adam!