In the knowledge that Wednesday night would be his last at Anfield as a Liverpool player, Adam Lallana could not have envisioned a better send-off after six years at the club.

With his contract at Liverpool to expire following a short-term extension, Lallana has been on a farewell tour, albeit with little matchday exposure, as the Reds sealed the Premier League title.

The 32-year-old may not have been as prominent in his last season as he was in his first few years at the club, but his influence on and off the pitch has never been questioned by those closest to him.

Jurgen Klopp labelled him “one of the most influential players” that he had ever worked with and an “incredible professional” and it was just rewards for Liverpool’s No. 20 to go out in style.

His six-year stint at the club is set to come to a close with 178 games to his name, with a reunion with Brendan Rodgers expected at Leicester City, and having pursued a move to Anfield for silverware there was no better time for a perfect send-off.

“It’s as perfect as it could be,” Lallana said when speaking to Sky Sports about his last Anfield matchday.

“Obviously, it’s a sad day. My last time being at Anfield but what a way to go out, the families have managed to come out.

“I came to Liverpool to win silverware and I’m lucky enough to win the Champions League, Club World Cup, Premier League, Super Cup so it’s a great day and one I’ll look back on with great pleasure.”

In 2019/20 Lallana will most likely be best remembered for his equaliser at Man United or his shouldered assist against Wolves, but one must not forget that he was once the quintessential Klopp player.

The fast-moving industry which is football saw Liverpool grow beyond what he could offer on the regular, but there’s no doubt he is to be remembered fondly by fans and players alike for his six-year service.

But no one more than the captain, with Jordan Henderson writing a glowing review of the player, professional and friend that is Adam Lallana in his programme notes for the Chelsea game.

“Adam Lallana, my mate. One of my best mates – in life not just in football,” he wrote.

“Adam is one of the best players I have ever shared a pitch with. Adam is one of the best professionals I have ever shared a pitch with. He is one of the best people I have shared a dressing-room with.

“His contribution to where we are now cannot be understated. League titles aren’t won in just one season – they are a journey.

“Adam Lallana set the standards that the rest of us worked to reach and as a result, this team and club drove forward.”