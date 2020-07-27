LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, July 22, 2020: Liverpool’s manager Jürgen Klopp (L) and Adam Lallana (R) lift the Premier League trophy during the presentation as the Reds are crowned Champions after the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Chelsea FC at Anfield. The game was played behind closed doors due to the UK government’s social distancing laws during the Coronavirus COVID-19 Pandemic. Also; Neco Williams, Mohamed Salah. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

Alex Ferguson: Klopp woke me at 3am, but Liverpool “outstanding” in title win

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

Jurgen Klopp has been awarded the LMA Manager of the Year trophy after a season of fantastic success with Liverpool in the Premier League.

There really couldn’t have been much doubt about it, with many fellow top-flight bosses queueing up to praise the German in recent weeks after the Reds steamrollered the competition.

A handful of other bosses deserve acclaim, of course—Chris Wilder with Sheffield United’s debut season in the top flight, Ralph Hasenhuttl’s resurgence with Southampton—but none, in truth, come anywhere close to what Klopp achieved with the Reds.

That has resulted in him winning the Manager of the Year award—the Sir Alex Ferguson trophy, as it is also known—only the second Reds boss to earn the title, after Brendan Rodgers in 2013/14.

The award is voted for by managers throughout the four professional leagues and there is only one winner, which can come from any of the divisions—showcasing the esteem in which Klopp’s job this year is held by his colleagues around the game.

Jurgen Klopp has been named LMA manager of the year (LMA handout/PA)

Ferguson sent a message to Klopp upon presenting the award, hailing his achievement in ending Liverpool’s long wait for the Premier League title—and revealing that the boss called him in the early hours of the morning on the night the Reds secured the league!

Jurgen, fantastic. 30 years since winning that league – incredible and thoroughly deserved, the performance level of your team was outstanding. Your personality went right through the whole club and it was a marvellous performance.

I’ll forgive you for waking me up at half past three in the morning to tell me you’d won the league!

Thank you! But anyway you thoroughly deserve it, well done.

Klopp guided the Reds to a 99-point season, which concluded with a 3-1 win at Newcastle on Sunday.

After the Anfield celebrations of last week, we’re all now looking forward to what Klopp has in line for us next year—hopefully concluding in another early morning wake-up call for Fergie!

henderson-mishmash
mishmashcarousel2.jpg
mishmashcarousel1.jpg
mishmashcaroulsel3.jpg
Previous
Next

Liverpool Mishmash Poster

To mark the end of the 30-year wait for a league title, the ‘Liverpool Mishmash’ poster is now available to pre-order exclusively on This Is Anfield — now completed with the Premier League trophy lift!

SHOP NOW
LEARN MORE
henderson-mishmash
mishmashcarousel2.jpg
mishmashcarousel1.jpg
mishmashcaroulsel3.jpg
Previous
Next
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments