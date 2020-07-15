Arsenal 2-1 Liverpool: Sloppy Reds culpable for their own demise

A flurry of mistakes proved costly as Liverpool relinquished an early lead to fall to a 2-1 defeat at Arsenal, ensuring the all-time points record is no longer in reach.

Arsenal 2-1 Liverpool

Premier League (36), Emirates Stadium

July 15, 2020

Goals

Mane 20′ (assist – Robertson)

Lacazette 33′

Nelson 43′

A trip to the capital this season has been a happy hunting ground for Jurgen Klopp‘s men, but the final visit is one they will wish to immediately put out of sight.

Opting to restore the first choice back-line and hand Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain a start to counter the hosts’ five-man defence, Liverpool’s intentions looked clear from the off despite the luxury of their position at the summit.

Arsenal were handed their first warning when Roberto Firmino found the outside of the upright after closing down Emiliano Martinez, with the Reds successfully penning the hosts in their own half.

And the reward would come merely minutes later as Sadio Mane finished off a sumptuous defence-splitting move kickstarted by the industry of Andy Robertson, his 17th league goal of the season.

But the feel-good factor soon dissipated for those of the Liverpool persuasion as Klopp’s men soon turned out to be in a giving mood, gifting Arsenal two goals in the space of ten minutes to make it 2-1.

First, a rare mistake from Virgil van Dijk, who felt he had been impeded, on the edge of the area gifted possession to Alexandre Lacazette who rounded the ‘keeper to slot home, and the Frenchman would soon turn provider for Reiss Nelson as the Gunners punished Alisson for a wayward pass.

HT: Arsenal 2-1 Liverpool