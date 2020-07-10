Jordan Henderson has sent a message to Liverpool fans, thanking them for their support this season—and promising to return to fitness in time for 2020/21.

The skipper picked up an injury against Brighton in midweek and Jurgen Klopp announced on Friday that the knee problem will keep Hendo out for the remaining matches of this term.

It comes as a huge disappointment as it means Henderson won’t play against Chelsea in the match the Reds will receive the trophy at—but the manager confirmed that the No. 14 will lift the title all the same.

Henderson himself has now written a note of thanks to Reds fans, underlining his own disappointment at an early end to the campaign but promising to come back soon.

“My rehabilitation starts immediately and I’ll be working hard to be back to full fitness in just a matter of weeks in order to be fully ready for the start of the new season,” our title-winning captain said.

“It’s been an incredible campaign for us so far as a team and as a club and I’ll be doing everything I can to support the boys for the final games from the sidelines.”

While there’s no prospect of Henderson playing a meaningful part in the games this year, there’s precedent for him to step onto the pitch—something Klopp might want to consider.

PAOK captain Vierinha just last year came on for the final minute of the season as his team won the Greek Super League, despite having suffered a torn ACL the week previous.

Henderson’s injury is nowhere near that long-term or serious, thankfully, and every Liverpool fan would surely be delighted to have him at least stood on the pitch at the end of the match as the Reds were about to receive the trophy.

Perhaps it’s a gesture which might have been more relevant had fans been in the stadium, but either way he has played a key role in our success and deserves to be the man who ends the long wait to see the league championship trophy lifted at Anfield once more.

Come back soon, Hendo!