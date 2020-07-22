Liverpool beat Chelsea 5-3 in a crazy game at Anfield in the penultimate game of the season, prior to lifting the Premier League trophy.

Liverpool 5-3 Chelsea

Premier League, Anfield

July 22, 2020

Goals: Keita 23′, Alexander-Arnold 38′, Wijnaldum 43′, Firmino 55′, Oxlade-Chamberlain 84′; Giroud 45+3′, Abraham 61′, Pulisic 73′

Jurgen Klopp‘s men faced a crowning moment in their triumphant league season as they hosted a Chelsea side chasing Champions League football.

The hosts produced an attacking exhibition in the opening 45 minutes, with Naby Keita, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Gini Wijnaldum all producing stunning finishes.

Olivier Giroud did pull a goal back on the stroke of half-time, but it was a night that ultimately belonged to Liverpool.

Roberto Firmino finally ended his Anfield goal drought with a well-taken header, prior to Tammy Abraham finding the net.

Christian Pulisic threatened to complete an unlikely comeback, only for substitute Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain to finish off a dazzling counter-attack move.

Deserved 3 points. Finally getting this trophy, it’s been far too long coming. — Rory Greenfield (@RoryGreenfield) July 22, 2020

So important to win that, for everything that team have done this season. To end the wait in such style, with so many games remaining. So special. Two points dropped at home all season. Anfield a fortress again, and Liverpool are champions. #LFCdigest — Danny Gallagher (@Danny7Gallagher) July 22, 2020

FT: #LFC 5 Chelsea 3: A crazy way for the PL champions to sign off at Anfield on their special night. Keita, Alexander-Arnold, Wijnaldum, Firmino and Oxlade-Chamberlain with the goals. Klopp's men will lift the trophy on 96 points. A special team with an incredible manager. — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) July 22, 2020

“Champions for a reason” – Matty Guy on Facebook.

“Never in doubt. It was good to see us snap out of our post-lockdown lethargy and motivate ourselves for the last home game of the season.” – cynicaloldgit on the forums.

#LFC's 12th league double win of the season (Chelsea, Leicester, Wolves, Spurs, Sheff Utd, Southampton, Palace, West Ham, Brighton, Villa, Bournemouth, Norwich) is a new club record and can be broken again on Sunday v Newcastle. #LFCchampions — LFCZA ?? (@LFCZA) July 22, 2020

That's it. 5-3.

Now FFS give them that effin' trophy, will yer. — Chris Bascombe (@_ChrisBascombe) July 22, 2020

That’s three consecutive seasons unbeaten in the league at Anfield. — Joel Rabinowitz (@joel_archie) July 22, 2020

Certain individuals were hailed for their performance…

• Premier League Champions.

• Unbeaten at Anfield this season.

• We’re the best team in England.

• What a way to win it.

• So happy for Firmino.

• Naby Keita is sensational.

• Trent is the best RB in the world.

• I love you guys. Newcastle (A), next. — – (@AnfieldRd96) July 22, 2020

Highest single season assist tallies by a Premier League defender: 1) Trent – 13 (19/20)

2) Trent – 12 (18/19)

3) Robertson – 11 (18/19)

3) Baines – 11 (10/11)

5) Robertson – 10 (19/20) pic.twitter.com/RNcVTez2Mm — Omar ? (@topimpacat) July 22, 2020

“Trent, Naby and Gini..” – Incognito on the forums.

Stunning freekick from @trentaa98. The most talented right back in the world. Almost too good for the position. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) July 22, 2020

Trent Alexander-Arnold is the best right back in the world. — – (@AnfieldRd96) July 22, 2020

27 & 26 – With their assists tonight, Andy Robertson (27) and Trent Alexander-Arnold (26) are now the outright top two defenders for most @premierleague assists for @LFC, both ahead of Stig Inge Bjornebye (25). Bros. pic.twitter.com/zTsjPm1JAp — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) July 22, 2020

Liverpool’s defending wasn’t impressive, however…

Van Dijk and Gomez since they won the league pic.twitter.com/rZUFKM2n34 — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) July 22, 2020

our centre backs ? — Ste Hoare (@stehoare) July 22, 2020

“If Virg starts next game he’ll be the only player of ours to have started every league game over the last two seasons. Think he needs a rest based on his last 2/3 games.” – shankly96 on the forums.

I'm glad that after achieving what we wanted Liverpool played out some of the old hits to remind fans of the days of trash defending and ridiculous scorelines in end to end games. — Diana Kristinne (@DianaKristinne) July 22, 2020

Liverpool's defending since clinching the title has…. not been whole-assed — Michael Caley (@MC_of_A) July 22, 2020

The imminent title lift was the main discussion point, though…

BOUNCING UP THOSE STAIRS TO LIFT THE TITLE LIKE…..pic.twitter.com/2AVSPlHjI0 — Andy Heaton (@Andrew_Heaton) July 22, 2020

Great win by the champions…now for the trophy ???#Champions pic.twitter.com/Y6kJWRT6KO — Peter Phillip6 (@PeterPhillips_) July 22, 2020

“Great job lads bring on the trophy” – Karen Mcdonald on Facebook.

Well that was a delicious starter, what do we all fancy for a main course? — Ste Davies (@StevenD1977) July 22, 2020

