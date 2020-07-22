Liverpool celebrate with the Premier League trophy after the Premier League match at Anfield, ( Phil Noble/PA Wire/PA Images)
“Champions for a reason”, “3 seasons unbeaten at Anfield” – Fans react as Liverpool beat Chelsea in classic

Liverpool beat Chelsea 5-3 in a crazy game at Anfield in the penultimate game of the season, prior to lifting the Premier League trophy.

Liverpool 5-3 Chelsea

Premier League, Anfield
July 22, 2020

Goals: Keita 23′, Alexander-Arnold 38′, Wijnaldum 43′, Firmino 55′, Oxlade-Chamberlain 84′; Giroud 45+3′, Abraham 61′, Pulisic 73′

Jurgen Klopp‘s men faced a crowning moment in their triumphant league season as they hosted a Chelsea side chasing Champions League football.

The hosts produced an attacking exhibition in the opening 45 minutes, with Naby Keita, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Gini Wijnaldum all producing stunning finishes.

Olivier Giroud did pull a goal back on the stroke of half-time, but it was a night that ultimately belonged to Liverpool.

Roberto Firmino finally ended his Anfield goal drought with a well-taken header, prior to Tammy Abraham finding the net.

Christian Pulisic threatened to complete an unlikely comeback, only for substitute Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain to finish off a dazzling counter-attack move.

Here’s how supporters reacted to the victory on Twitter, Facebook and This Is Anfield’s forum.

 

Supporters reflected on a bonkers contest at Anfield…

“Champions for a reason” – Matty Guy on Facebook.

“Never in doubt. It was good to see us snap out of our post-lockdown lethargy and motivate ourselves for the last home game of the season.” – cynicaloldgit on the forums.

 

Certain individuals were hailed for their performance…

“Trent, Naby and Gini..” – Incognito on the forums.

 

Liverpool’s defending wasn’t impressive, however…

“If Virg starts next game he’ll be the only player of ours to have started every league game over the last two seasons. Think he needs a rest based on his last 2/3 games.” – shankly96 on the forums.

 

The imminent title lift was the main discussion point, though…

“Great job lads bring on the trophy”

Karen Mcdonald on Facebook.

Let us know your thoughts on the game in the comments section.

