Jurgen Klopp savoured a “deserved” first Premier League goal for Curtis Jones, with the midfielder capping a dream weekend with a half-volley to help beat Aston Villa 2-0.

Jones has had a fairytale campaign with Liverpool, and after signing a new five-year contract with the club on Saturday night, scored his first in the league less than 24 hours later.

It came just five minutes after he replaced Naby Keita and he celebrated with aplomb, adding to his strikes against Everton and Shrewsbury to bring his season’s tally to three in nine games.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the Reds’ triumphant return to Anfield, Klopp was full of praise for his No. 48, who clearly has a bright future ahead of him at the club.

“He comes on, the first situation was a dribble and a shot, which I like—no lack of confidence!” the manager said.

“Then it was a cross, then Mo made it happen that it was inside again and he was in the six-yard box.

“That is his strength. He wants to be there, he wants to be decisive.

“He deserves the goal, the game, the appearances, so I’m really happy for him.”

In his post-match press conference, Klopp continued his evaluation of the 19-year-old’s performance, saying: “That’s Curtis in a nutshell!

“He signed a new contract yesterday which is good for him and good for us. We’ll have a lot of fun with him.”

Klopp was then questioned on the prospect of going an entire season without a home draw or defeat in the league, with Liverpool also chasing a record points tally in the English top flight.

But true to form, he dismissed the suggestion records are now the champions’ focus, instead turning the conversation on to the trip to Brighton on Wednesday night.

“I’m not too interested in records, but you don’t have a chance to get a record if you constantly think about it,” he said.

“When it’s 0-0, I don’t think that we have to win because of the record, I want the points.

“We need to get eight points still to have only the points tally from last year. We don’t think about these things.

“Brighton are waiting, fighting for the league, in a good position now. If they do something against us, they can probably make sure they stay in the league.

“It was not a brilliant performance [today], but it was a good performance which earned us three points.”