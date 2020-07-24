Jurgen Klopp has outlined the flaw in Frank Lampard’s approach as a “young coach,” after the Chelsea manager labelled the Liverpool staff “arrogant” on Wednesday night.

Lampard became embroiled in an argument with Klopp and Pepijn Lijnders after Mateo Kovacic’s foul on Sadio Mane in midweek, which led to Trent Alexander-Arnold‘s brilliant free-kick.

The 42-year-old accused Lijnders of “disrespect,” and much to the amusement of the Liverpool bench, said: “Only title you’ve ever won and you’re f***ing giving it the big’un.”

It was a classless comment from Lampard, and he followed that up by telling the Reds “don’t get too arrogant” after their Premier League title triumph, which disappointed Klopp.

Speaking at his pre-Newcastle press conference on Friday, the manager gave advice to Lampard, saying “what he has to learn is to finish it at the final whistle.”

“Look, you cannot hit me or my bench with something like that, because we are not arrogant,” he said.

“Frank was obviously in a really competitive mood, I respect that a lot. You can pretty much, from my point of view, say what you want in a situation like this.

“It’s pure emotion, we’re really involved. He came here to win the game, or to get a point, to make Champions League qualification happen finally.

“I respect that a lot, but what he has to learn is to finish it at the final whistle, and he didn’t do that.

“Speaking afterwards about it like this, that’s not OK. That, Frank has to learn.

“He has a lot of time to learn, he is a young coach, but that is what he has to learn.

“During the game, the words he used, no problem at all, but final whistle, as a real sportsperson, [it’s over].

“Because all the things he said, we are not arrogant, we are pretty much the opposite—but in a moment like this, how it is in all arguments, if you say something you want to hurt the other person, that’s how it is in arguments.

“No problem with that, but final whistle: finish the book, or close the book in this moment.

“And he didn’t do that, and that’s what I don’t like, honestly.

“By the way, that is the only reason why I speak about it now, otherwise from my point of view there would be absolutely no word about it.

“But because he spoke afterwards I think it makes sense to explain what I mean.”

At 52, Klopp has been in management for 19 years now, so is well-placed to pick out the flaws in Lampard’s approach, no doubt having found himself in similar situations in the past.

Asked if he could remember a particularly case in his career, however, Klopp said it had “probably” happened to him, but again leaned on his wisdom.

“I don’t remember it, but probably yes. I really don’t know, but how I said, I respect all the other coaches,” he continued.

“If you have a little look at yourself you’ll see how outraged you can be in situations, because we all have our subjective view, personal view on the situation.

“Foul, no foul, handball, no handball, stuff like this, and you feel that’s not fair or whatever. You cannot then wait until after the game and say ‘oh my god, it was not that nice today’.

“That happens. I’ve probably had it, but I don’t remember. During the game, for sure; after the game, I don’t remember.”