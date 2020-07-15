Liverpool face Arsenal in the Premier League on Wednesday night looking to return to winning ways; here are the best stats and facts ahead of kickoff.

Liverpool have won 21 Premier League meetings with Arsenal winning 15 and 19 ending as a draw.

At Arsenal in this era the Reds have won seven of 27 visits with 11 draws and nine defeats.

At the Emirates, Liverpool have taken maximum points in two of the 13 top-flight encounters.

The Champions are unbeaten in the last four trips to the capital to face Arsenal with one win and three draws. They are looking to extend that to five for the first time since 2000 (in a run of six).

Expect goals

Liverpool have now scored three or more in seven of the last eight league clashes.

In the last 14 league and cup meetings, 67 goals have been scored with Liverpool scoring 40. In that time they have even managed to play out a goalless draw.

Jurgen Klopp is unbeaten in his eight league games against Arsenal, with five wins and three draws. In that time the Reds have scored 26 goals.

The meetings have produced 17 goals in injury time in the Premier League era.

Remember the time

Sadio Mane and Gini Wijnaldum made their Liverpool debut in the win on this ground in August 2016.

Mane’s first goal in English football was against the Gunners in Southampton‘s League Cup win at the Emirates in 2014.

Roberto Firmino has scored eight goals in nine games against today’s opponents. He has scored more for the Reds against Arsenal than he has against any other club.

Mo Salah‘s first goal in England came against Arsenal as a substitute as Chelsea won 6-0 at Stamford Bridge. He has five goals from his five Reds appearances against the Gunners.

Liverpool, south

The Reds have won all four of their league games in London this season: at Chelsea (2-1) Crystal Palace (2-1), Tottenham (1-0) and West Ham (2-0).

They have never registered a full house of victories in five trips or more to London in the one league campaign.

They last recorded a 100 percent win record in the capital in a league season in 1960/61 when they won on visits to Leyton Orient and Charlton in the Second Division.

They last achieved the feat in top flight in 1932/33 when winning just twice, at Chelsea and Arsenal.

Milestones

Liverpool have had 17 different scorers in the league this season to equal the club record previously set in 1911/12 and 2015/16.

Salah needs one goal to become the first Liverpool player since Roger Hunt in 1965/66 and only the fourth in Reds history to register 20 league goals in three successive seasons.

Salah, if selected, will make his 150th appearance for Liverpool in all games. He has scored 94 goals. Of all those to play at least 150 times for the club only Roger Hunt (102) and Jack Parkinson (95) netted more reaching that landmark.

Virgil van Dijk‘s next appearance will be his 200th in all competitions for an English club, the first 80 coming with Southampton.

Curtis Jones’ next appearance will see him guaranteed to receive a league title winner’s medal as he will reach the required five threshold.

Three wins from their last three games will see them set a new top-flight points record of 102.

They will also set a new club high of 14 away league victories in a season if they emerge from the Emirates with maximum points.

Fallen favourites

This season could be the first time Arsenal have finished outside the top four in a fourth successive campaign for the first time since 1985/86.

Granit Xhaka and Rob Holding made their Arsenal debuts against Liverpool at the Emirates three seasons ago.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was the joint-winner of the Golden Boot last season, alongside Salah and Mane. They each scored 22 times.

This season the Arsenal striker has scored 20 times, one more than Salah. They are both trailing Jamie Vardy who has 23.

Bukayo Saka’s goal at Wolves earlier this month was his first in the Premier League for Arsenal—aged 18 years 303 days.

He is the second-youngest English player to score in the Premier League for the Gunners, after Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain against Blackburn in February 2012 (18 years 173 days).

The Gunners have kept three clean sheets in the last five league games.

They are unbeaten in the last seven Premier League outings at the Emirates.

Mikel Arteta was appointed as Arsenal manager shortly before Christmas. Since then he has overseen 17 league games with the Gunners winning seven and losing four times with six draws. They have kept seven clean sheets in that time.

In those 17 league games under Arteta they have lost 15 points from winning positions.

Scorers this season

Liverpool: Salah 23, Mane 20, Firmino 11, Oxlade-Chamberlain 7, Origi 5, Wijnaldum 5, own goals 5, Henderson 4, Milner 4, Van Dijk 4, Alexander-Arnold 3, Jones 3, Keita 3, Robertson 3, Fabinho 2, Matip 2, Hoever 1, Lallana 1, Lovren 1, Shaqiri 1

Arsenal: Aubameyang 23, Lacazette 11, Martinelli 10, Pepe 8, Willock 5, Nketiah 4, Saka 4, Sokratis 3, Ceballos 2, Luiz 2, Nelson 2, Torreira 2, Bellerin 1, Cedric 1, Chambers 1, Holding 1, Maitland-Niles 1, Mustafi 1, Ozil 1, Xhaka 1