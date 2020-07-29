Alisson is clearly not thinking of leaving Liverpool any time soon, with the world’s best goalkeeper now helping lift the club to the very top of world football.

The signing of Alisson from AS Roma in 2018 was a transformative one; it cost the Reds £65 million, but the Brazilian has already repaid that.

His performances between the sticks have cemented him as one of the finest stoppers in the club’s history, and now he stands as a Premier League champion, to go with his Champions League, Club World Cup and UEFA Super Cup successes.

Liverpool are looking to reward their No. 1 with a new contract in the near future, and there is every indication he will be at Anfield for the long haul.

Speaking to the Reds’ official website after securing their status as champions of England, Alisson spoke of his love for the club and the supporters, for making him and his family feel at home.

“At this moment it means everything,” the goalkeeper said.

“The biggest part of my achievements in football I achieved for this club, through this club, individual and my team-mates, so it means a lot to me and my family.

“Since we arrived here we could feel that it’s a different club, a club who treats you as a family and can give you all the support that you need to play football, to stay focused on playing football.

“So, we are comfortable here. We love being here. We also love the warmth that we receive from the supporters, they are part of this family as well.”

Liverpool knew they would have to spend big to finally solve their problems in goal, and their investment two years ago is paying off.

As is their scouting and analytics, with Kepa Arrizabalaga joining Chelsea for £71.6 million in the same summer, breaking Alisson‘s briefly held record as the world’s most expensive goalkeeper only to struggle in the Premier League.

Seemingly unlike Kepa, the Reds’ first choice has the quality and mentality to shine on the big stage, and while he acknowledges that he has taken a step up on Merseyside, he explained how his ‘best in the world’ ambition was there before he joined.

“Obviously I grew a lot here with this club with the possibility that the club gives you to win big things and to be the best you can,” he continued.

“You have to win the big things, the big championships—as the Champions League and the Premier League now.

“So this is something that changed coming here to Liverpool, but my mentality was always to be the best. Receiving the awards or not, I always work to be the best.”

At just 27, Alisson can continue to improve beyond his current level, and that he envisages doing so at Liverpool is a great sign—with the good times set to roll on with our No. 1.