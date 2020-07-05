MUNICH, GERMANY - Wednesday, December 11, 2019: Bayern Munich's Thiago Alca?ntara during the final UEFA Champions League Group B match between FC Bayern München and Tottenham Hotspur FC at the Allianz Arena. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  Liverpool FC Transfer Rumours  •  

Jurgen Klopp admits he is a fan of Thiago – but won’t comment on transfer interest

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

Jurgen Klopp has been asked about rumours linking Liverpool with a move for Bayern Munich’s Thiago Alcantara, but as expected would not comment on any interest.

Widespread reports have claimed that the Reds are preparing a £31.5 million move for the Bayern midfielder, with speculation on the continent being that a deal is close.

Thiago is said to be set to sign a four-year contract with the Premier League champions, and though the majority of sources have come from Germany and Spain, the silence from the Merseyside press has been taken as a positive.

Typically, these stories would be shot down swiftly if there was not a modicum of truth to them, and therefore it can be assumed there is, in fact, interest from Anfield.

Whether a transfer develops remains to be seen, but it is one to keep an eye on over the coming days with a breakthrough seemingly expected next week.

The Times‘ Paul Joyce asked the question to Klopp directly to close out his post-Aston Villa press conference on Sunday, and while he would not confirm a move is in the works, he admitted he is an admirer of the 29-year-old.

“Would you be surprised if I don’t give an answer to that? Just I never answer these kinds of questions,” he explained.

“Thiago Alcantara is a really good player. Like a lot of others out there, I like him a lot.

“But that’s all I have to say about that.”

In the age of modern transfer rumours, anything but a straightforward denial is taken by supporters as an indication the story could be genuine, and the reaction on social media was no surprise:

No smoke without fire? This time, perhaps!

Liverpool Mishmash — the history of the Reds in one image.
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments