Jurgen Klopp has implored fans to “show responsibility” when it comes to the Reds’ first home game since being crowned Premier League champions.

Jurgen Klopp‘s usual pre-match press conference began with a message from Liverpool City Council’s Director for Public Health Matt Ashton, who reiterated to supporters the needs to stay away on Sunday.

Ashton pointed out that Merseyside had been “badly hit by coronavirus” and, while expressing condolences to those who been affected, also reminded everyone to behave in an appropriate manner this weekend and support the Reds from afar.

“Now is not the time for any of us to be complacent,” Ashton said.

“I want to thank the overwhelming majority of fans and residents who have listened to our public messages over the last two months and remind everybody that they still stand.

“Avoid crowds. They have the potential for the virus to spread much more easily.

“This Sunday and for the rest of the season, I’m asking everyone to stay at home and watch the match with your loved ones. We can have a big party when this is all over, but that time is not now.”

Jurgen immediately reiterated that message and went further, sending his own message back to the NHS and key workers.

“Thank you for all you’ve done and please send my best wishes to the NHS and the unbelievable work [done],” he said.

The boss then turned his attentions to supporters, reminding everyone of the enormous challenge that humanity has been facing this year—and reinforcing the message that it isn’t over yet.

“I could not say it better, we have to show responsibility still, we have to show that we are different in the best understanding, that if we have to do something for the good of our loved ones, we will do it 100 per cent. “You proved that so often and we have to prove it still now, especially now. “Because this is the biggest challenge for all of us in all our lives. “Even when it looks sometimes like things are easing up a little bit, it’s true but it’s only because we are disciplined in the past and that’s what we have to stay.”

The Reds will be back at Anfield on Sunday at 4:30pm as they host Aston Villa, as they continue their quest to wrap up 2019/20 with a 100 per cent home league record.