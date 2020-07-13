LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Tuesday, March 10, 2020: Liverpool's manager Jürgen Klopp playfully grapples with press officer Matt McCann during a training session at Melwood Training Ground ahead of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 2nd Leg match between Liverpool FC and Club Atlético de Madrid. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

Jurgen Klopp reveals bizarre living arrangement with Liverpool colleague

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

Jurgen Klopp has revealed he is currently sharing an apartment in Liverpool with the club’s head of press Matt McCann, with his wife returning to Germany after lockdown.

The Liverpool manager has been vocal on the difficulties of lockdown for him and his players, with their duties on the return to football requiring a strict approach.

But with measures relaxed and the Premier League resuming a month ago, life is slowly returning to normal for most, with restaurants, pubs and bars permitted to reopen across England.

Klopp is still waiting to visit a restaurant, as he revealed in an interview with SWR Sport, but is planning to do so in his native Germany when the season concludes.

That should see him reunited with his wife, Ulla, who he explained is back in Germany while he lives, temporarily, with a colleague at Liverpool.

McCann is the club’s head of press, and conducts pre- and post-match press conferences alongside Klopp—he is the voice often heard directing journalists as they wait to ask questions.

They have clearly developed a strong relationship having worked closely together since 2015, and the manager explained how the pair are dividing the household chores.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Tuesday, November 26, 2019: Liverpool's manager Jürgen Klopp and press officer Matt McCann during a training session at Melwood Training Ground ahead of the UEFA Champions League Group E match between Liverpool FC and SSC Napoli. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

“If you come from the Black Forest, you don’t live in a shared apartment, but in an orderly relationship,” he said, recalling his upbringing in Glatten.

Klopp said he takes care of the laundry while McCann covers the washing up, which sounds like a reasonable agreement!

“I’m most looking forward to going back to a restaurant and enjoying the new normal in Germany,” he continued, with there being a short break between the end of the current campaign and the beginning of the next one.

Quite why the manager has left his house in Formby, which he had rented from Brendan Rodgers for four years before the club reportedly bought the property in 2019, is unclear.

But at least Klopp and McCann can share a ride to work every day, and plan how to navigate inevitable questions on transfers in the coming weeks.

liverpool_chelsea

Official Liverpool FC CHAMPIONS Matchday Programme

🏆  A collector’s item for every fan – the official LFC matchday programme for the day the Reds lift the title is available to pre-order now.

 
SHOP NOW
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments