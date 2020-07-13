Jurgen Klopp has revealed he is currently sharing an apartment in Liverpool with the club’s head of press Matt McCann, with his wife returning to Germany after lockdown.

The Liverpool manager has been vocal on the difficulties of lockdown for him and his players, with their duties on the return to football requiring a strict approach.

But with measures relaxed and the Premier League resuming a month ago, life is slowly returning to normal for most, with restaurants, pubs and bars permitted to reopen across England.

Klopp is still waiting to visit a restaurant, as he revealed in an interview with SWR Sport, but is planning to do so in his native Germany when the season concludes.

That should see him reunited with his wife, Ulla, who he explained is back in Germany while he lives, temporarily, with a colleague at Liverpool.

McCann is the club’s head of press, and conducts pre- and post-match press conferences alongside Klopp—he is the voice often heard directing journalists as they wait to ask questions.

They have clearly developed a strong relationship having worked closely together since 2015, and the manager explained how the pair are dividing the household chores.

“If you come from the Black Forest, you don’t live in a shared apartment, but in an orderly relationship,” he said, recalling his upbringing in Glatten.

Klopp said he takes care of the laundry while McCann covers the washing up, which sounds like a reasonable agreement!

“I’m most looking forward to going back to a restaurant and enjoying the new normal in Germany,” he continued, with there being a short break between the end of the current campaign and the beginning of the next one.

Quite why the manager has left his house in Formby, which he had rented from Brendan Rodgers for four years before the club reportedly bought the property in 2019, is unclear.

But at least Klopp and McCann can share a ride to work every day, and plan how to navigate inevitable questions on transfers in the coming weeks.