Jurgen Klopp could not wipe the smile off his face as he lauded his side and immersed himself in Liverpool’s Premier League title celebrations.

The boss was right in the middle of the Reds’ title celebrations, as you would expect, and he was quick to marvel at his side picking up four major trophies in just over a year.

But the fans were also at the forefront of his mind with their absence from Anfield duly noted as he reflected on his words from his very first press conference nearly five years ago.

The club of today is unrecognisable from the one he walked into in October 2015 and Klopp recognised the power of the supporters in propelling the Reds to the highs we are currently witnessing.

And there’s also a party to prepare for once it is safe to do so.

“If you don’t see that we don’t do it for you, I can’t help you,” Klopp said Sky Sports when asked to send a message to the fans.

“Five years ago I asked you to change from doubters to believers and the second before the press conference I had no idea that anybody would ask it.

“And you did it! You made us happen, really. Thank you very much. We should all celebrate at home, safe, but prepare for a party in I don’t know when, but when this bulls*** virus is gone then we will have a party all together, make sure you are ready!”

Liverpool’s success is in part thanks to their setbacks and the heartbreak which came from narrow misses, and that very hunger and greed to feel more of the euphoria of success instead of the lows of defeat is a daily motivator.

And while Klopp heralded his team and his up and coming stars like Harvey Elliott when asked about how to sustain the club’s success, there is also an important task to do to take stock of an historic period in both his and his side’s professional life.

“It’s all about staying hungry, staying greedy and having a high level in training,” Klopp continued.

“It’s why all the kids deserve a medal. Harvey Elliott he had 90 sessions with us, 85 of these sessions were outstanding. He kept the level high like all the others.

“That’s why we play like we play because we train like we train.

“We are champions England, Europe and the world, I know how it sounds – but that’s the truth!

“It’s unbelievable to be honest, we won four trophies, big ones, and I could not be more proud.

“I’m not usually a person who needs pictures with something because as long as I can remember something it is worth it, but I will have a picture with all four trophies because that doesn’t happen too often.

“We should make sure we have this picture. But we will not stop. We have internal challenges, we can improve, each player.”

It’s a picture everyone will no doubt be itching to see and we can’t wait for you to share it with us, Jurgen.