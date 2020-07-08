BRIGHTON & HOVE, ENGLAND - Wednesday, July 8, 2020: Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold crosses the ball under pressure from Brighton & Hove Albion's Alexis Mac Allister during the FA Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion FC and Liverpool FC at the AMEX Stadium. The game was played behind closed doors due to the UK government’s social distancing laws during the Coronavirus COVID-19 Pandemic. (Pic by Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  Liveblog  •  

LIVE: Brighton vs. Liverpool – Follow the Reds’ trip to the south coast here

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

The Premier League champions travel to the south coast. Can Liverpool break their barren spell on the road with a win at Brighton? We’re live to bring you the latest.

Kickoff at the AMEX Stadium is 8.15pm (UK), the referee is Craig Pawson.

Chris Williams is running tonight’s blog, get involved by Tweeting @thisisanfield, @Chris78Williams or use the comments section below.

Teams

Brighton: Ryan; Lamptey, Webster, Dunk, Burn; Propper, Stephens, Gross; Mac Allister, Trossard, Maupay

Subs: Button, Duffy, Montoya, Bernardo, Bissouma, Mooy, Jahanbakhsh, Connolly, Murray

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Williams; Henderson, Wijnaldum, Keita; Salah, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Firmino

Subs: Adrian, Fabinho, Robertson, Milner, Jones, Minamino, Mane, Elliott, Origi

Enjoying our independent Liverpool FC content? Support what we do, get an advert-free experience and enter exclusive competitions with This Is Anfield Premium. Try free for 30 days.

Our coverage updates automatically below:

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments