The Premier League champions travel to the south coast. Can Liverpool break their barren spell on the road with a win at Brighton? We’re live to bring you the latest.
Kickoff at the AMEX Stadium is 8.15pm (UK), the referee is Craig Pawson.
Chris Williams is running tonight’s blog, get involved by Tweeting @thisisanfield, @Chris78Williams or use the comments section below.
Teams
Brighton: Ryan; Lamptey, Webster, Dunk, Burn; Propper, Stephens, Gross; Mac Allister, Trossard, Maupay
Subs: Button, Duffy, Montoya, Bernardo, Bissouma, Mooy, Jahanbakhsh, Connolly, Murray
Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Williams; Henderson, Wijnaldum, Keita; Salah, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Firmino
Subs: Adrian, Fabinho, Robertson, Milner, Jones, Minamino, Mane, Elliott, Origi
