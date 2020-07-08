The Premier League champions travel to the south coast. Can Liverpool break their barren spell on the road with a win at Brighton? We’re live to bring you the latest.

Kickoff at the AMEX Stadium is 8.15pm (UK), the referee is Craig Pawson.

Chris Williams is running tonight’s blog, get involved by Tweeting @thisisanfield, @Chris78Williams or use the comments section below.

Teams

Brighton: Ryan; Lamptey, Webster, Dunk, Burn; Propper, Stephens, Gross; Mac Allister, Trossard, Maupay

Subs: Button, Duffy, Montoya, Bernardo, Bissouma, Mooy, Jahanbakhsh, Connolly, Murray

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Williams; Henderson, Wijnaldum, Keita; Salah, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Firmino

Subs: Adrian, Fabinho, Robertson, Milner, Jones, Minamino, Mane, Elliott, Origi

Support what we do, get an advert-free experience and enter exclusive competitions with This Is Anfield Premium.

Our coverage updates automatically below: