Liverpool are about to lift their 19th league title, their first Premier League. Join us as we’re live to capture it!

The Reds marked their last home game of the season with an emphatic 5-3 victory over Chelsea, and are now set to lift the Premier League on stage in the Kop.

With fans not able to attend, the club have put together a special ceremony befitting of their first top-flight title since 1990.

Sir Kenny Dalglish, the last manager to win the First Division, is on hand to pass the trophy over to Jordan Henderson and Jurgen Klopp, with all eyes on the captain as he prepares for his trademark shuffle.

Let us know how you're celebrating in the comments section below, or tweeting us @thisisanfield.



