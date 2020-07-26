LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, July 26, 2020: Liverpool’s James Milner during the final match of the FA Premier League season between Newcastle United FC and Liverpool FC at St. James' Park. The game was played behind closed doors due to the UK government’s social distancing laws during the Coronavirus COVID-19 Pandemic. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propagandab)
LIVE: Newcastle vs. Liverpool – Follow the Reds’ final game of the season here

Champions Liverpool travel to Newcastle for their final game of a historic season. We’re live with the latest from St James’ Park and the rest of the Premier League.

Kickoff at St. James’ Park is 4pm (UK), the referee is Anthony Taylor.

Chris Williams is running this afternoon’s blog, get involved by Tweeting @thisisanfield, @Chris78Williams or use the comments section below.

Teams

Newcastle: Dubravka; Manquillo, Fernandez, Rose; Lazaro, Bentaleb, Shelvey, Ritchie; Almiron, Saint-Maximin, Gayle

Subs: Darlow, Watts, Young, Yedlin, Hayden, Longstaff, Muto, Carroll, Joelinton

Liverpool: Alisson; Williams, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Wijnaldum, Milner, Keita; Oxlade-Chamberlain, Origi, Minamino

Subs: Adrian, Fabinho, Alexander-Arnold, Jones, Elliott, Shaqiri, Salah, Mane, Firmino

Our coverage updates automatically below:

Fan Comments