Champions Liverpool travel to Newcastle for their final game of a historic season. We’re live with the latest from St James’ Park and the rest of the Premier League.

Kickoff at St. James’ Park is 4pm (UK), the referee is Anthony Taylor.

Chris Williams is running this afternoon’s blog, get involved by Tweeting @thisisanfield, @Chris78Williams or use the comments section below.

Teams

Newcastle: Dubravka; Manquillo, Fernandez, Rose; Lazaro, Bentaleb, Shelvey, Ritchie; Almiron, Saint-Maximin, Gayle

Subs: Darlow, Watts, Young, Yedlin, Hayden, Longstaff, Muto, Carroll, Joelinton

Liverpool: Alisson; Williams, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Wijnaldum, Milner, Keita; Oxlade-Chamberlain, Origi, Minamino

Subs: Adrian, Fabinho, Alexander-Arnold, Jones, Elliott, Shaqiri, Salah, Mane, Firmino

Our coverage updates automatically below: