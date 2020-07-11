Liverpool 1-1 Burnley: Player Ratings

Liverpool were left frustrated with a 1-1 draw at home to Burnley on Saturday, with a mixed bag of performances from Jurgen Klopp‘s side as their perfect record slipped.

Liverpool 1-1 Burnley

Premier League (35), Anfield

July 11, 2020

Goals: Robertson 34′; Rodriguez 69′

Alisson – 7 (out of 10)

Nothing to do except deal with the Burnley hitmen at corners. How he was continually mugged without ever being given the foul only the referee knows.

No chance with the goal.

Neco Williams – 6

Nice and steady, played safe early on but grew into the game. One brilliant turn on 44 minutes will give the lad confidence.

One thing he needs to learn is to stop giving away naive fouls which allowed Burnley chances from their only weapon.

Another solid enough performance in his second start.

Joe Gomez – 5

Sloppy in a game where he had little to do over the entirety of the 90 minutes.

He hasn’t been in the best of form since the restart as evidenced by his poor touch and foul in the 79th minute and several mistakes thereafter.

Too casual and quite poor in the final 10 minutes.

Virgil van Dijk – 7

Steady enough and as usual was the organiser, barking orders.

While we will, of course, be disappointed there was no clean sheet, Burnley were restricted to very, very few chances.

Not much to do in open play as the Burnley attackers have little speed, but they did cause him problems with their set-piece tactics.

Andy Robertson – 7

Was very involved early on and opened the scoring with a brilliant Suarez-esque header. A superb cross then should have brought a second goal.

Wasn’t as influential as the game wore on as Liverpool’s attacking intent started to wane.

Fabinho – 8 (Man of the Match)

Fabinho was the one making the midfield tick as Liverpool dominated the majority of the game. Floated in a couple of trademark balls to perfection, one of which resulted in the opening goal.

His timing as he nips in front of opposition midfielders is a feature of his game, and one of the keys to Liverpool’s high press.

Gini Wijnaldum – 6

Started the game with a lung-busting mazy run which should have been the catalyst for a dynamic performance.

It didn’t turn out that way as he had little influence on the game which almost passed him by.

It’s fair to say that Gini has the ability to have more influence in some games than he does. This was one of them.

Curtis Jones – 8

Nice balance, in the midfield with Curtis looking very comfortable. Looked like he was given licence to roam, and did so with confidence.

Ambitious at times, but had the confidence to try things which was good to see.

Tired in the second half and was taken off on 67 mins.

Mohamed Salah – 6

Involved throughout, but snatched at chances with the Golden Boot seemingly playing on his mind.

A game in which nothing he tried really came off.

Should have won the game in the final minute, but another weak effort summed up his patchy performance.

Sadio Mane – 7

Burnley are a well-drilled defensive unit, so trying to probe your way through them doesn’t bring too much success.

Mane offered unpredictable trickery and was the one who tested the Burnley defence at times, not allowing them to settle into their typical well-drilled structure.

Only for the excellence of Nick Pope, Mane would have bagged himself a goal.

Roberto Firmino – 7

Lively and typically skilful with his first touch, bringing others into play. His linkup play, especially in the first half, was excellent.

An inability to score at Anfield is clearly playing on his mind and he hit the post on 48 minutes with a shot symptomatic of his current home plight.

Substitutes

Trent Alexander-Arnold (on for Williams, 69′) – 6

A bit of a mixed bag when coming on but still put in a couple of tremendous crosses that Burnley just about scrambled away.

Naby Keita (on for Jones, 69′) – 6

Tried a few ambitious passed that didn’t come off, but did look lively and confident again.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (on for Wijnaldum, 81′) – N/A

Not enough time to give a rating.

Subs not used: Adrian, Lovren, Shaqiri, Minamino, Elliott, Origi

Jurgen Klopp – 7

With Jordan Henderson out and with the option to rest his full-backs, Klopp made a bold decision to start both Williams and Jones and was rewarded with some promising play.

Tried to send on more experience in the second half but was ultimately thwarted by some profligate attacking play and the brilliance of Pope.

That Klopp paid tribute to the Burnley goalkeeper in his post-match interview was telling, but stressing that his side should have ended the game with four highlighted his frustration.

Perhaps could have sent on one of Takumi Minamino or Divock Origi chasing the win, but as this season has shown, patience has typically paid off late on.

Will be disappointed with needing eight points from a possible nine to break Man City‘s record.