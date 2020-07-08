Jurgen Klopp has insisted that if Liverpool have the “opportunity and financial resources” to strengthen the side “then it will always happen” but stressed that it is a “difficult year for all football clubs.”

In reaction to the financial uncertainty caused by the coronavirus, Liverpool have been quick to stress that they will not be splashing the cash this summer.

The Reds have already pulled out of a deal for Timo Werner and must now navigate an unprecedented transfer window where supporters will still be hoping to see the new champions add to the squad from a position of strength.

In recent days, a £30 million move for Bayern Munich’s Thiago Alcantara has been widely speculated and not yet quashed by local media. The Spaniard would be a statement signing in a number of ways and add another proven winner to the side.

But Klopp has again been quick to throw his support behind those who some may deem to not be contenders for his side’s first-choice XI as he discussed how Liverpool will look to navigate a “really difficult time.”

Asked about a perceived drop in quality from the Reds’ perceived ‘best XI’ and the backup players, particularly in attack, Klopp said: “You can be critical, it’s no problem.

“It’s not so nice in life, it’s normal, but people forget so quick. Our game against Aston Villa was in the most difficult circumstances after a very difficult period in our lives.

“We played a game against Barcelona, for example, with a lot of changes and played an outstanding game, one of the best games this team has ever played and whatever your [preferred] first XI is, these boys did the job.

“On the day, when the team is not performing at the highest level, when the pitch is as dry as the Sahara and the wind is blowing like you are on a ship out in the sea then it’s really difficult to make an impression.”

While the question seemed more aimed at Divock Origi, who is effectively the fourth-choice attacker behind Mo Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino, Klopp went on to highlight other players.

“Oxlade-Chamberlain if he’s not in your ‘first XI’, he’s played incredible games for this club,” he said. “He won pretty much alone against Man City a year or so ago, he’s not the worst footballer since then it’s just not easy to always be [sharp] in this moment.

“I cannot judge people or players in a game where the whole team is not performing great, I see them in training and I know they are more than options for me.”

The boss did, though, say that he would like to strengthen the squad if it is possible, explaining: “Are there players out there in the market who could help us as well? Probably, yes. This is the challenge for us to improve a really good football team, but the time is a challenge as well.

“Again, we can go back to that nobody knows exactly what the future will hold for us, for all of us, so how can we make decisions, really expensive decisions, about how we will deal with it.

“It does not mean we will not strengthen or we don’t want to strengthen, if we have to and we have the opportunity and financial resources then it will always happen, we will always try. But in the moment it’s a really, really difficult time.”

Earlier in the press conference, Klopp had explained how Adam Lallana will not play during these final weeks of the season but highlighted his influence on the training ground.

“This team puts pressure on each other by themselves internally, the training quality is really important and high,” he explained.

“That’s why I spoke about Adam Lallana, he had very important games for us but what he did on the training ground was absolutely exceptional.

“The young players talk about the most important things in the future, what happened in their first two years, they will mention Lallana, 100 percent. Not only him but the way these guys train and the attitude they show in each session is an example for all the others.”

And with Werner having signed for Chelsea and the London side being strongly linked with other expensive purchases such as Kai Havertz – another player Liverpool have extensively scouted in recent years – Klopp insists that Liverpool’s way will be different to some others.

“This is a difficult year for all football clubs in the world and I don’t think it’s a time where we just talk about transfers and stuff like this like the [pandemic] didn’t happen, it’s just not possible at least not for us.

“Other clubs maybe can but this club is run in a specific way and it’s our way. Is this is the best way? I don’t know, but it’s ours and we will probably stick to that.”