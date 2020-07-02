Man City 4-0 Liverpool: Player Ratings

Liverpool lacked a clinical edge and were punished at the other end as a week of partying caught up with the team at the Etihad, losing 4-0 to a vengeful Man City.

Man City 4-0 Liverpool

Premier League (32), Etihad

July 2, 2020

Goals: De Bruyne pen 25′, Sterling 35′, Foden 45′, Oxlade-Chamberlain OG 66′

Alisson (out of 10) – 5

It won’t be often he’s beaten this many times in a match, but Alisson didn’t really come close to saving any of City’s goals from one-on-one situations.

He plays better in the black kit than the green one.

Trent Alexander-Arnold – 4

Not the type of performance we usually get to enjoy from Trent, on or off the ball. Thomas Gronnemark will be calling him in the morning after that second-half throw-in.

Took over ‘Sterling beef’ from Gomez after his mate went off.

Joe Gomez – 4

Didn’t do enough to turn Raheem Sterling away from danger, then compounded the error by dragging him to ground for the penalty.

Not much better after that and subbed at the break. Still better than Skrtel.

Virgil van Dijk – 6

Imperious when it came to one-on-ones, but couldn’t hold fort over the entire left side of the area when Andy Robbo went awol.

Good clearance off the line second half.

Andy Robertson – 3

A few overhit deliveries from wide and then caught horribly out of position for the second goal, after making one of those trademark early runs forward.

Not something he must be blamed for, as it’s obviously something the Reds usually utilise in attack, but it was costly on this occasion.

He can, however, have a finger or two pointed his way for the third—clearly just wanted someone to do a new gif of him chasing City all the way back to their own goal but was too hungover to do it properly.

Fabinho – 7

A few early challenges left it clear his excellent form was to continue. Unfortunately wasn’t mirrored by those around him.

Played centre-back in the second half, so we did have one defender.

Jordan Henderson – 6

Presume he did his usual lots of running first half, but the game was largely passed around him.

Mane owes him an assist after a brilliant through-pass was met by the No. 10 completely missing the ball.

Gini Wijnaldum – 5

Klopp should have started Gini sub, then brought him on after five minutes.

Angry Gini off the bench is always better.

Mohamed Salah – 7 (Man of the Match)

Some excellent forward runs created early danger, one of which saw him rattle the post.

Feel sorry for Mo, who played well mostly and wanted his goals for the Golden Boot, but didn’t realise he was turning up to play with a combined XI from The Arkles and The Albert.

Roberto Firmino – 6

Boss hair. Did some presses.

Sadio Mane – 6

Looked good initially, but then did a lot of missing the ball, missing the pass, missing the rest of the game.

Substitutes

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (on for Gomez, 45′) – 6

Worked hard, decent outlet, scored an own goal.

Naby Keita (on for Wijnaldum, 62′) – 6

Did some dribbles.

Divock Origi (on for Firmino, 62′) – 5

Bet he had himself a great week.

Neco Williams (on for Alexander-Arnold, 76′) – 6

The more game time he can get, the better.

Takumi Minamino (on for Mane, 84′) – 6

Very disappointed he didn’t get us back in the game with a hat-trick.

Subs not used: Adrian, Milner, Jones, Elliott

Manager

Jurgen Klopp – 9

Picked the strongest side, just forgot to breathalyse half of them prior to kickoff. Can’t be blamed for that!

Won the title. Both sets of players should have given him the guard of honour.