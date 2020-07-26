Newcastle 1-3 Liverpool: Player Ratings

Liverpool concluded the 2019/20 Premier League season with a 3-1 victory at Newcastle United, ending on a club record 99 points for the title-winning campaign.

Newcastle 1-3 Liverpool

Premier League (38), St. James’ Park

July 26, 2020

Goals: Gayle 1′; Van Dijk 38′, Origi 59′, Mane 88′

Alisson (out of 10) – 6

His hopes of the Golden Glove disappeared in a hurry at the end of this term, didn’t it! Not much else to say or do, really.

Neco Williams – 5

Caught deep for the first goal, playing Gayle onside. Lost out a few duels and not quite as assured on the ball as normal.

More to learn and the experience will help.

Joe Gomez – 7

Better in his one-on-one work than recently. Fine on the ball until he slipped up in the last minutes.

Virgil van Dijk – 8 (Man of the Match)

Great header for the equaliser. Almost scored another soon after the restart. Dominant in the air and always quick to spot danger.

Andy Robertson – 7

Usual outlet down the wing, got forward well and tackled back when needed. Claims an assist for Origi’s goal, though it was just a simple, short pass – he’ll take it though!

Gini Wijnaldum – 7

Played deepest in the middle three to offer a reminder that he can do that role next season when needed.

Assuming he’s still here, obviously. Should have stood on the ball for the first-minute free-kick Newcastle scored from, mind.

James Milner – 7

Decent run-out for his first start since the first game back. Lots of running the channels, some aggressive work to win back possession.

Naby Keita – 7

Started very brightly, had the big explosive pace moments to open up the defence and beat people one-on-one. A little quiet in the second half but should have scored one of two good chances.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain – 7

Struggled to get involved early on but did brilliantly for the equaliser: beat his man down the channel and clipped a lovely stood-up cross to the far post.

Got the Reds back on the front foot.

Takumi Minamino – 6

Playing from the left of the attack this time and he did well on the ball in the early stages, dropping a shoulder to beat defenders and opening up a few spaces in the final third.

Divock Origi – 6

Really struggled to hold the ball up well, link play, create chances or really keep himself involved…then produced a brilliant solo moment to score and put the Reds ahead.

Substitutes

Mohamed Salah (on for Oxlade-Chamberlain, 64′) – 6

Averaged about 12 shots a minute after coming on.

Sadio Mane (on for Minamino, 64′) – 7

He’s just very, very good. Lovely goal.

Roberto Firmino (on for Origi, 64′) – 7

Two outrageous passes, to Salah and Keita.

Curtis Jones (on for Keita, 83′) – 6

Look forward to much more of him next season.

Trent Alexander-Arnold (on for Williams, 83′) – 6

Just a couple of minutes on the pitch.

Subs not used: Adrian, Fabinho, Elliott, Shaqiri

Jurgen Klopp – 9

Decided to give a run-out to some of the second string; will they be goodbyes, or were they trial runs ahead of next season?

Either way, it was fine squad management and the team he put out were ahead on the day before changes were made.

And he won us the title!