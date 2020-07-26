LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, July 26, 2020: Divock Origi (C) celebrates scoring the second goal with team-mates during the final match of the FA Premier League season between Newcastle United FC and Liverpool FC at St. James' Park. The game was played behind closed doors due to the UK government’s social distancing laws during the Coronavirus COVID-19 Pandemic. (Pic by Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC Opinion  •  Player Ratings  •  

Newcastle 1-3 Liverpool: Player Ratings

Karl Matchett

Karl Matchett
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

Liverpool concluded the 2019/20 Premier League season with a 3-1 victory at Newcastle United, ending on a club record 99 points for the title-winning campaign.

Newcastle 1-3 Liverpool

Premier League (38), St. James’ Park
July 26, 2020

Goals: Gayle 1′; Van Dijk 38′, Origi 59′, Mane 88′

Alisson (out of 10) – 6

His hopes of the Golden Glove disappeared in a hurry at the end of this term, didn’t it! Not much else to say or do, really.

Neco Williams – 5

Caught deep for the first goal, playing Gayle onside. Lost out a few duels and not quite as assured on the ball as normal.

More to learn and the experience will help.

Joe Gomez – 7

Better in his one-on-one work than recently. Fine on the ball until he slipped up in the last minutes.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, July 26, 2020: Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk celebrates scoring the first goal during the final match of the FA Premier League season between Newcastle United FC and Liverpool FC at St. James' Park. The game was played behind closed doors due to the UK government’s social distancing laws during the Coronavirus COVID-19 Pandemic. (Pic by Propaganda)

Virgil van Dijk – 8 (Man of the Match)

Great header for the equaliser. Almost scored another soon after the restart. Dominant in the air and always quick to spot danger.

Andy Robertson – 7

Usual outlet down the wing, got forward well and tackled back when needed. Claims an assist for Origi’s goal, though it was just a simple, short pass – he’ll take it though!

Gini Wijnaldum – 7

Played deepest in the middle three to offer a reminder that he can do that role next season when needed.

Assuming he’s still here, obviously. Should have stood on the ball for the first-minute free-kick Newcastle scored from, mind.

James Milner – 7

Decent run-out for his first start since the first game back. Lots of running the channels, some aggressive work to win back possession.

Naby Keita – 7

Started very brightly, had the big explosive pace moments to open up the defence and beat people one-on-one. A little quiet in the second half but should have scored one of two good chances.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, July 26, 2020: Liverpool’s Naby Keita (L) and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (R) challenge Newcastle United's Matt Ritchie during the final match of the FA Premier League season between Newcastle United FC and Liverpool FC at St. James' Park. The game was played behind closed doors due to the UK government’s social distancing laws during the Coronavirus COVID-19 Pandemic. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propagandab)

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain – 7

Struggled to get involved early on but did brilliantly for the equaliser: beat his man down the channel and clipped a lovely stood-up cross to the far post.

Got the Reds back on the front foot.

Takumi Minamino – 6

Playing from the left of the attack this time and he did well on the ball in the early stages, dropping a shoulder to beat defenders and opening up a few spaces in the final third.

Divock Origi – 6

Really struggled to hold the ball up well, link play, create chances or really keep himself involved…then produced a brilliant solo moment to score and put the Reds ahead.

 

Substitutes

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, July 26, 2020: Liverpool’s Sadio Mané (L) and Roberto Firmino during the pre-match warm-up before the final match of the FA Premier League season between Newcastle United FC and Liverpool FC at St. James' Park. The game was played behind closed doors due to the UK government’s social distancing laws during the Coronavirus COVID-19 Pandemic. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propagandab)

Mohamed Salah (on for Oxlade-Chamberlain, 64′) – 6

Averaged about 12 shots a minute after coming on.

Sadio Mane (on for Minamino, 64′) – 7

He’s just very, very good. Lovely goal.

Roberto Firmino (on for Origi, 64′) – 7

Two outrageous passes, to Salah and Keita.

Curtis Jones (on for Keita, 83′) – 6

Look forward to much more of him next season.

Trent Alexander-Arnold (on for Williams, 83′) – 6

Just a couple of minutes on the pitch.

Subs not used: Adrian, Fabinho, Elliott, Shaqiri

 

Jurgen Klopp – 9

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, July 26, 2020: Liverpool’s manager Jürgen Klopp speaks to his players during a water break during the final match of the FA Premier League season between Newcastle United FC and Liverpool FC at St. James' Park. The game was played behind closed doors due to the UK government’s social distancing laws during the Coronavirus COVID-19 Pandemic. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propagandab)

Decided to give a run-out to some of the second string; will they be goodbyes, or were they trial runs ahead of next season?

Either way, it was fine squad management and the team he put out were ahead on the day before changes were made.

And he won us the title!

Player ratings definitions: 10 = Faultless | 9 = Excellent | 8 = Very Good | 7 = Good | 6 = Average | 5 = Below Par | 4 = Bad | 3 = Very Bad | 2 Awful | 1 = Surely Not

Make Your Ratings

henderson-mishmash
mishmashcarousel2.jpg
mishmashcarousel1.jpg
mishmashcaroulsel3.jpg
Previous
Next

Liverpool Mishmash Poster

To mark the end of the 30-year wait for a league title, the ‘Liverpool Mishmash’ poster is now available to pre-order exclusively on This Is Anfield — now completed with the Premier League trophy lift!

SHOP NOW
LEARN MORE
henderson-mishmash
mishmashcarousel2.jpg
mishmashcarousel1.jpg
mishmashcaroulsel3.jpg
Previous
Next
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments