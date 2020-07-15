Rhian Brewster scored yet another goal for Swansea as they drew 2-2 at Nottingham Forest on Wednesday night, this time a hammering effort with his left foot.

There appears to be no end to Brewster’s talents in front of goal, with the 20-year-old striking a rich vein of form in his first taste of senior football at Swansea.

Having joined in January, the Liverpool youngster has now scored nine times in 18 games, stepping up another level since the restart with five goals in the last seven outings.

Wednesday brought a trip to Forest for Steve Cooper’s side, with the hosts sitting fifth heading into the game, still harbouring hopes of promotion to the Premier League.

So too, do Swansea, and draw at the City Ground sees them three points off the playoff places with two games left to play—setting up a tense final week in the second tier.

Twice the Swans went ahead and twice they were pegged back by goals from Sammy Ameobi, with Brewster opening the scoring in the eighth minute.

His goal was fantastic, producing a powerful left-footed finish first time from Jake Bidwell’s cross, giving Brice Samba no chance as he found the top corner from an angle.

Though naturally right-footed, Brewster is also comfortable with his left, with this his third goal scored with his weaker foot while at Swansea.

This was arguably the best of those, however, edging out his improvised spin and finish in February’s 4-4 draw with Hull and his driving run and shot in the 2-1 win over Wigan the month previous.

Having also showcased his ability from set-pieces as he forced an own goal from Millwall’s Bartosz Bialkowski by hitting the bar from a free-kick at the end of June, this highlights how well-rounded a striker he is becoming.

This is a testament to the work he puts in on the training ground, along with the natural ability that saw him score with his right, left, head, from penalties and free-kicks on his way to the Golden Boot at the Under-17 World Cup in 2017.

With the Premier League now given the opportunity to keep the five-sub rule for next season, it could be that Brewster’s chances of a first-team role at Liverpool have been boosted.

Only three players—then-Hull winger Jarrod Bowen, Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic and the league’s top scorer, Brentford’s Ollie Watkins—have averaged more goals per game than Brewster in the Championship this season.

That will surely catch Klopp’s eye, with the manager planning talks with his young striker at the end of the campaign.