The 19 records Liverpool DID break in their title-winning season

While Liverpool may have missed out on the record points total, Jurgen Klopp‘s men saw plenty of other records fall or equalled in their remarkable title-winning campaign.

It has been a season of impressive feats from Klopp’s relentless Reds as they secured the Premier League title in style.

Week after week it seemed as though they were re-writing the record books and while a number would slip through their fingers after the restart, Liverpool’s 2019/20 title-winning campaign is one which will go down in the history books.

Here are the records broken and matched by the Reds as they clinched league title No. 19.

Biggest Advantage at the Summit

While the season would end with an 18-point gap from first to second, one short of the all-time record, the Reds did hold a 25 point advantage following their 1-0 win at Norwich.

Although it did not stick, it remains the biggest ever lead in English top-flight history.

Consecutive Victories in Single Season

It was a record equalled for the Reds in this arena, with 18 matching Man City.

The Reds’ run stretched from the 2-1 win over Tottenham in October until the 3-2 win against West Ham in February.

Fastest to 30

Liverpool took just 34 games to notch 30 wins in a single season, faster than any other team in English top-flight history.

Most Points Secured Over 38 Games

When Roberto Firmino notched the winner at Tottenham on January 11, he not only picked up three points but ensured a new points record over 38 games was set.

A rolling 38-game period in the Premier League, which started after the defeat to Man City to start 2019, saw Liverpool notch 104 points, beating 102 from City and Chelsea set in 2018 and 2015 respectively.

It also set a new club record, ending one which had stood for over 126 years, as a run of 37 league games unbeaten in 1894 was finally surpassed.

They were not done there, however, as they extended their record to 110 points after their 3-2 win over the Hammers in February.

Successive Home Wins

A new record was set in the Premier League for the most consecutive home victories, with Anfield witnessing 21 up until the win over West Ham in February.

It equalled the club’s all-time record in the English topflight which was first set under Bill Shankly in 1972 and surpassed the Premier League record set by Man City between 2011 and 2012.

It was, of course, surpassed and ended at a new all-time record of 24 thanks to wins over Bournemouth, Crystal Palace and Aston Villa.

Undefeated at Home…Again

With a record of 18 wins and one draw, Liverpool finished the season without tasting defeat at Anfield, a run which now stretches three seasons – a feat achieved for the first time in club history.

The record over 57 games stands at 47 wins and 10 draws.

Most Home Wins in a Season

All this ensures the Reds matched the record of 18 wins at home in a single season, also held by Chelsea (2005/06), Manchester United (2010/11), and Manchester City (2011/12 and 2018/19).

Liverpool finished the home season with 55 points, a joint-record with the aforementioned sides, with the exception of City’s 2018/19 team.

Wins on the Road

A club record of 14 wins in away matches was set, the most of any campaign in any of the top-flight seasons.

Assists for a Defender

On an individual level, Trent Alexander-Arnold would beat his own record for the most assists from a defender in one league season.

His total of 13 surpassed his previous record of 12 set in 2018/19.

League Titles Across the Decades

The clinching of No. 19 ensured the club has picked up top-flight titles across eight different decades (1900s, 1920s, 1940s, 1960s, 1970s, 1980s, 1990s and 2020s).

A level of domination not matched by any other club.

Earliest Point of Being Crowned Champions

Again, Pep Guardiola’s side equalled the record of winning the title with five games to spare in 2017/18, matching the return of Manchester United in 2000/01.

But Liverpool set a new emphatic benchmark after they were officially crowned champions with seven games remaining, a new English top-flight record.

Latest Title Win

With the unprecedented circumstances, however, Liverpool have both the earliest and latest title win, with the title secured on June 25 – a record which is unlikely to ever be broken.

All 19

For the first time in the Reds’ top-flight history, Liverpool beat every other team in the division in the same season, a feat they accomplished by January after their win over West Ham.

It was accomplished with 31 games on the board, the quickest of any side to do so in the Premier League by a single game.

Goal Bonanza

The first time in history Liverpool have scored in each of their opening 22 league games of a season, which was they surpassed handsomely as they scored in 27 successive games, a run brought to an end in the defeat at Watford.

Most Victories in a Premier League Season

By dispatching Newcastle 3-1 on the final day, Liverpool equalled the 32 wins in a single season set by Man City in 2017/18 and 2018/19.

Best Ever Start

Liverpool’s win over Tottenham in January saw them break the all-time record after 21 games in any of Europe’s top five leagues.

The Reds had collected 61 points, the most of any team ever across those divisions at that point in the season.

Staggeringly, they went onto extend their record having picked up 79 points from their first 27 matches, with the defeat at Watford coming on the following matchday.

Different Number of Goalscorers in One Season

When Curtis Jones notched his maiden league goal in the win against Aston Villa, he took the club’s number of goalscorers in the top-flight to 17.

Equalling a club record set in both 1911/12 and 2015/16, where in 2019/20 the 17 different players accounted for 83 goals.

Club Points Tally

By coming from behind and securing a win on the final day at Newcastle, Liverpool finished the season on 99 points.

While one short of the all-time record set by City, it is a new club record – bettering last season’s of 97 by two points.

Quartet of Trophies

The Reds lifted four trophies in 13 months, adding the Premier League title to their Club World Cup, Super Cup and European Cup.

And by holding all four at the same time the became the first English club to do so and only the seventh different team to do so in history after Porto, Ajax, Juventus, Real Madrid, Barcelona and Bayern Munich.