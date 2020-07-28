MADRID, SPAIN - Tuesday, February 18, 2020: Liverpool's goalkeeper Alisson Becker during the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 1st Leg match between Club Atlético de Madrid and Liverpool FC at the Estadio Metropolitano. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

The moment Alisson proved himself as one of Liverpool’s understated leaders

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

Pepijn Lijnders has explained how Alisson “doesn’t speak a lot,” but revealed one moment from this season that showed he is a leader for Liverpool nonetheless.

Alisson is widely acknowledged as one of the most affable characters in the Reds’ dressing room; a popular figure from day one, who has slotted in perfectly.

That only adds to the world-class quality he provides on the pitch, with the Brazilian a prime example of the balance of ability and personality that Jurgen Klopp and his staff covet.

Not a native English speaker, it has taken time for Alisson to adjust to the language barrier on Merseyside—as could be seen in his interaction with Andy Robertson after the Champions League success in 2019.

But speaking to Goal, Lijnders revealed how his words to the team ahead of this season’s clash with Arsenal at the Emirates showed that “when he speaks, he speaks the right things.”

“When you look back to all the decisive moments we had, you will always find one, two or three moments from Alisson,” he explained.

“And you will not find a more professional, more humble person than him.

“We walked out at Arsenal, and me and Jurgen were standing in front of the team before they left the dressing room.

“We said the things we needed to say, and then I heard him say to all the team ‘guys, no arrogance here, we have to be humble. When we have to run, we run. When we have to be together, we are together’.

“I hear it in my right ear and I look at Jurgen. It went in, you know?

“He’s talking about us being humble, and therein lies the secret to the future, to be honest.

“He doesn’t speak a lot, but when he speaks, he speaks the right things.

“I like him a lot, and not only because of what he brought us, but as a person as well.”

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, July 22, 2020: Liverpool's goalkeeper Alisson Becker (C) celebrates with team-mates Roberto Firmino (L) and Fabio Henrique Tavares 'Fabinho' (R) and the Premier League trophy as the Reds are crowned Champions after the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Chelsea FC at Anfield. The game was played behind closed doors due to the UK government’s social distancing laws during the Coronavirus COVID-19 Pandemic. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

The Reds’ 2-1 defeat at Arsenal came, of course, due to rare mistakes from both Alisson and Virgil van Dijk, but his comments before the game outline the mentality of the squad.

Liverpool had already won the Premier League by that point, but produced an overwhelming display that was only undone by two errors and profligacy in the final—Sadio Mane was the only player able to finish one of 24 shots.

There is a humility throughout the squad that has provided the backbone for their success so far, and the messages coming out of the club in the wake of a first league title since 1990 suggest this will not change.

With a quietly influential character such as Alisson setting the example for his team-mates, there is a conviction to these assertions.

Given two of the biggest presences in the squad have since left the club, with Adam Lallana and Dejan Lovren departing on Monday, this is an encouraging sign as new leaders take their place.

henderson-mishmash
mishmashcarousel2.jpg
mishmashcarousel1.jpg
mishmashcaroulsel3.jpg
Previous
Next

Liverpool Mishmash Poster

To mark the end of the 30-year wait for a league title, the ‘Liverpool Mishmash’ poster is now available to pre-order exclusively on This Is Anfield — now completed with the Premier League trophy lift!

SHOP NOW
LEARN MORE
henderson-mishmash
mishmashcarousel2.jpg
mishmashcarousel1.jpg
mishmashcaroulsel3.jpg
Previous
Next
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments