Liverpool’s 2019/20 season took in the sights of six different countries across two continents and ended with three pieces of silverware added to the cabinet.

To say this would be a season to remember is an understatement, with the relentless nature of Jurgen Klopp‘s side ensuring an historic and record-breaking one unfolded.

Games, goals and moments both during and after the 90 minutes across all competitions are ones which many will hold on to for a lifetime and here we look back at a season to cherish through the lens.

It all kickstarted as European champions at Anfield with the visit of newly promoted Norwich, with Divock Origi scoring the first goal of the 2019/20 season.

A trip to Istanbul to fight for the first piece of silverware, Community Shield aside, was next on the agenda as the Reds reacquainted themselves with a European penalty shootout in the city which delivered No. 5.

Four league wins in succession against Southampton, Arsenal, Burnley and Newcastle to the aggregate scoreline of 11-3 followed, before the Champions League defence started with a defeat at Napoli.

But that failed to stop the Reds’ momentum as a trip to Stamford Bridge saw Trent score a worldie to take the league tally to 18 points from 18.

The first involvement in the League Cup at MK Dons saw five players make their club debut (Herbie Kane, Rhian Brewster, Caoimhin Kelleher, Sepp van den Berg and Harvey Elliott).

And the first sight of European action at Anfield for the season led to a topsy-turvy affair against Salzburg, with a three-goal lead surrendered before Mohamed Salah scored the winner – a night which also gave us the first glimpse of a future signing.

With the first points on the board in the Champions League, it was back to domestic action where three tough fixtures awaited in the form of Leicester, Man United and Tottenham – all which required a goal late on to secure the win.

The flair for the dramatics did not end there as another penalty shootout in the League Cup followed on a night which saw Neco Williams debut and supply the assist for the fifth goal.

Aston Villa would then come close to adding just a second defeat from 17 games in all competitions, only for two last gasp goals to save three points in a game which personified the mentality monsters.

Reigning champions Man City would then come to town and be duly dispatched 3-1, with an eight-point gap created at the top.

An all-important point against Napoli would set the Reds on their way to the knockouts as a 2-0 win in Salzburg followed thanks to Salah’s outrageous strike, while another annihilation of Everton and Jordan Pickford saw Klopp’s side head into the festive period on 43 points.

A crazy six days in mid-December would then see Watford fall to defeat before the baby Reds, eight on their debut, took to the field at Villa Park in the League Cup, while the senior side clinched the Club World Cup in Qatar.

Gifts continued to be given as Leicester were demolished on Boxing day by four unanswered goals as the Reds sent out a statement of intent – one which was followed up by wins over Wolves and Sheffield United.

And merely 30 days after their last Anfield defeat, Everton were back for more as a second-string Liverpool side toppled their first team thanks to Curtis Jones‘ maiden goal for the club.

The decisive moment of the season where “and now you’re gonna believe us” roared around Anfield followed as Virgil van Dijk and Salah sunk Man United to stretch the winning streak to 13.

A run extended by victories over Wolves, West Ham, Southampton and Norwich, with an FA Cup tie which had it all against Shrewsbury sandwiched in the middle.

And having tasted defeat just once, the cup tie at Villa excluded, Liverpool would go on to experience four in their six games after the win at Norwich.

Watford ended the Reds’ unbeaten streak at 27 games, Chelsea knocked them out of the FA Cup and a second leg lead over Atletico Madrid was squandered in what was the last game before the country was put into lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Reds would not play for 102 days and were in a six-point limbo over the title, and their return came in a lacklustre scoreless draw against Everton.

An emphatic 4-0 win over Crystal Palace was the last as champions-elect as Man City fell 24 hours later to see Liverpool crowned Premier League champions.

The season would end with four wins (Aston Villa, Brighton, Chelsea and Newcastle), two defeats (Man City, Arsenal), one draw (Burnley) and seven guards of honour.

A 99-point season, a club record, would cap off a remarkable campaign which saw Jordan Henderson give a fourth trophy the shuffle treatment in just over 400 days.

The scenes which followed are ones we will forever cherish as the league title finally returned to Anfield after a 30-year wait.

To 2019/20, you were one for the history books and we can’t wait to see what 2020/21 has in store for the champions of everything.