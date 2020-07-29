This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

Thrilling comebacks, debuts & trophies – Liverpool FC’s photo diary of 2019/20

Liverpool’s 2019/20 season took in the sights of six different countries across two continents and ended with three pieces of silverware added to the cabinet.

To say this would be a season to remember is an understatement, with the relentless nature of Jurgen Klopp‘s side ensuring an historic and record-breaking one unfolded.

Games, goals and moments both during and after the 90 minutes across all competitions are ones which many will hold on to for a lifetime and here we look back at a season to cherish through the lens.

It all kickstarted as European champions at Anfield with the visit of newly promoted Norwich, with Divock Origi scoring the first goal of the 2019/20 season.

A trip to Istanbul to fight for the first piece of silverware, Community Shield aside, was next on the agenda as the Reds reacquainted themselves with a European penalty shootout in the city which delivered No. 5.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Friday, August 9, 2019: Liverpool supporters form a mosaic of a European Cup before the opening FA Premier League match of the season between Liverpool FC and Norwich City FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Liverpool players celebrate after winning the penalty shootout during the UEFA Super Cup Final at Besiktas Park, Istanbul. (Adam Davy/PA Wire/PA Images)

Liverpool's Jordan Henderson lifts the trophy after his side win the UEFA Super Cup Final at Besiktas Park, Istanbul. ( Adam Davy/PA Wire/PA Images)

Four league wins in succession against Southampton, Arsenal, Burnley and Newcastle to the aggregate scoreline of 11-3 followed, before the Champions League defence started with a defeat at Napoli.

But that failed to stop the Reds’ momentum as a trip to Stamford Bridge saw Trent score a worldie to take the league tally to 18 points from 18.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, August 17, 2019: Liverpool's Roberto Firmino celebrates scoring the second goal during the FA Premier League match between Southampton FC and Liverpool FC at St. Mary's Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

NAPLES, ITALY - Tuesday, September 17, 2019: Liverpool players line-up before the UEFA Champions League Group E match between SSC Napoli and Liverpool FC at the Studio San Paolo. L-R captain Jordan Henderson, goalkeeper Adrián San Miguel del Castillo, Joel Matip, Andy Robertson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk, Fabio Henrique Tavares 'Fabinho', James Milner, Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LONDON, ENGLAND - Sunday, September 22, 2019: Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold celebrates scoring the first goal during the FA Premier League match between Chelsea's FC and Liverpool FC at Stamford Bridge. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

The first involvement in the League Cup at MK Dons saw five players make their club debut (Herbie Kane, Rhian Brewster, Caoimhin Kelleher, Sepp van den Berg and Harvey Elliott).

And the first sight of European action at Anfield for the season led to a topsy-turvy affair against Salzburg, with a three-goal lead surrendered before Mohamed Salah scored the winner – a night which also gave us the first glimpse of a future signing.

MILTON KEYNES, ENGLAND - Wednesday, September 25, 2019: Liverpool's Ki-Jana Hoever (L) celebrates scoring the second goal with team-mate Harvey Elliott during the Football League Cup 3rd Round match between MK Dons FC and Liverpool FC at Stadium MK. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, October 2, 2019: Liverpool's Andy Robertson (L) celebrates scoring the second goal with team-mate Trent Alexander-Arnold during the UEFA Champions League Group E match between Liverpool FC and FC Salzburg at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, October 2, 2019: FC Salzburg's Takumi Minamino (L) celebrates scoring the second goal with team-mate Dal Varesanovic during the UEFA Champions League Group E match between Liverpool FC and FC Salzburg at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

With the first points on the board in the Champions League, it was back to domestic action where three tough fixtures awaited in the form of Leicester, Man United and Tottenham – all which required a goal late on to secure the win.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, October 5, 2019: Leicester City's Ayoze Pérez clashes with Liverpool's James Milner and Adam Lallana at the final whistle during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Leicester City FC at Anfield. Liverpool won 2-1. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - Saturday, October 19, 2019: Liverpool's Adam Lallana celebrates scoring a late equalising goal to level the score 1-1 during the FA Premier League match between Manchester United FC and Liverpool FC at Old Trafford. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, October 27, 2019: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah (R) celebrates scoring the second goal, from a penalty kick, with team-mate captain Jordan Henderson during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Tottenham Hotspur FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

The flair for the dramatics did not end there as another penalty shootout in the League Cup followed on a night which saw Neco Williams debut and supply the assist for the fifth goal.

Aston Villa would then come close to adding just a second defeat from 17 games in all competitions, only for two last gasp goals to save three points in a game which personified the mentality monsters.

Reigning champions Man City would then come to town and be duly dispatched 3-1, with an eight-point gap created at the top.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, October 30, 2019: Liverpool players Joe Gomez, Neco Williams, Harvey Elliott, Divock Origi, James Milner, Curtis Jones and Rhian Brewster celebrate during the penalty shoot out after the Football League Cup 4th Round match between Liverpool FC and Arsenal FC at Anfield. Liverpool won 5-4 on penalties after a 5-5 draw. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND - Saturday, November 2, 2019: Liverpool's Andy Robertson celebrates scoring the first equalising goal during the FA Premier League match between Aston Villa FC and Liverpool FC at Villa Park. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND - Saturday, November 2, 2019: Liverpool's Roberto Firmino celebrates after the FA Premier League match between Aston Villa FC and Liverpool FC at Villa Park. Liverpool won 2-1 with a winning goal in injury time. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, November 10, 2019: Liverpool's Fabio Henrique Tavares 'Fabinho' scores the first goal during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Manchester City FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, November 10, 2019: Liverpool's manager Jürgen Klopp celebrates after during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Manchester City FC at Anfield. Liverpool won 3-1. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

An all-important point against Napoli would set the Reds on their way to the knockouts as a 2-0 win in Salzburg followed thanks to Salah’s outrageous strike, while another annihilation of Everton and Jordan Pickford saw Klopp’s side head into the festive period on 43 points.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, November 27, 2019: Liverpool's Dejan Lovren celebrates after the first equalising goal with a header to level the score at 1-1 during the UEFA Champions League Group E match between Liverpool FC and SSC Napoli at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

SALZBURG, AUSTRIA - Tuesday, December 10, 2019: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah scores the second goal during the final UEFA Champions League Group E match between FC Salzburg and Liverpool FC at the Red Bull Arena. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, December 4, 2019: Liverpools Divock Origi passes Everton's goalkeeper Jordan Pickford as ge scores the first goal during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Everton FC, the 234th Merseyside Derby, at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

A crazy six days in mid-December would then see Watford fall to defeat before the baby Reds, eight on their debut, took to the field at Villa Park in the League Cup, while the senior side clinched the Club World Cup in Qatar.

BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND - Tuesday, December 17, 2019: Liverpool’s manager Neil Critchley gives instructions to players during a break in play during the Football League Cup Quarter-Final between Aston Villa FC and Liverpool FC at Villa Park. (Pic by Paul Greenwood/Propaganda)

DOHA, QATAR - Saturday, December 21, 2019: Liverpool's xxxx during the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2019 Final match between CR Flamengo and Liverpool FC at the Khalifa Stadium. (Pic by Peter Powell/Propaganda)

Gifts continued to be given as Leicester were demolished on Boxing day by four unanswered goals as the Reds sent out a statement of intent – one which was followed up by wins over Wolves and Sheffield United.

And merely 30 days after their last Anfield defeat, Everton were back for more as a second-string Liverpool side toppled their first team thanks to Curtis Jones‘ maiden goal for the club.

LEICESTER, ENGLAND - Thursday, December 26, 2019: Liverpool's James Milner (C) scores the second goal, from a penalty kick, with team-mate Georginio Wijnaldum (L) and captain Jordan Henderson (R) during the FA Premier League match between Leicester City FC and Liverpool FC at the King Power Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, January 5, 2020: Liverpool's Curtis Jones scores the first goal during the FA Cup 3rd Round match between Liverpool FC and Everton FC, the 235th Merseyside Derby, at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

The decisive moment of the season where “and now you’re gonna believe us” roared around Anfield followed as Virgil van Dijk and Salah sunk Man United to stretch the winning streak to 13.

A run extended by victories over Wolves, West Ham, Southampton and Norwich, with an FA Cup tie which had it all against Shrewsbury sandwiched in the middle.

Roberto Firmino of Liverpool celebrates scoring the second goal with Virgil van Dijk of Liverpool before it was disallowed during the Premier League match at Anfield, Liverpool. Picture date: 19th January 2020. Picture credit should read: Darren Staples/Sportimage via PA Images

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, January 19, 2020: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates scoring the second goal with team-mate goalkeeper Alisson Becker during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Manchester United FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Tuesday, February 4, 2020: Liverpool's Neco Williams (C) celebrates after an own-goal by Shrewsbury Town during the FA Cup 4th Round Replay match between Liverpool FC and Shrewsbury Town at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

NORWICH, ENGLAND - Saturday, February 15, 2020: Liverpool's Sadio Mané celebrates scoring the first goal during the FA Premier League match between Norwich City FC and Liverpool FC at Carrow Road. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

And having tasted defeat just once, the cup tie at Villa excluded, Liverpool would go on to experience four in their six games after the win at Norwich.

Watford ended the Reds’ unbeaten streak at 27 games, Chelsea knocked them out of the FA Cup and a second leg lead over Atletico Madrid was squandered in what was the last game before the country was put into lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

WATFORD, ENGLAND - Saturday, February 29, 2020: Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk looks dejected as Watford score the third goal during the FA Premier League match between Watford FC and Liverpool FC at Vicarage Road. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LONDON, ENGLAND - Tuesday, March 3, 2020: Liverpool's Adam Lallana (L)and Fabio Henrique Tavares 'Fabinho' look dejected as Chelsea score the second goal during the FA Cup 5th Round match between Chelsea FC and Liverpool FC at Stamford Bridge. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, March 11, 2020: Liverpool's Andy Robertson looks dejected during the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 2nd Leg match between Liverpool FC and Club Atlético de Madrid at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

The Reds would not play for 102 days and were in a six-point limbo over the title, and their return came in a lacklustre scoreless draw against Everton.

An emphatic 4-0 win over Crystal Palace was the last as champions-elect as Man City fell 24 hours later to see Liverpool crowned Premier League champions.

The season would end with four wins (Aston Villa, Brighton, Chelsea and Newcastle), two defeats (Man City, Arsenal), one draw (Burnley) and seven guards of honour.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, June 21, 2019: Liverpool’s captain Jordan Henderson (L) and manager Jürgen Klopp before the FA Premier League match between Everton FC and Liverpool FC, the 236th Merseyside Derby, at Goodison Park. The game was played behind closed doors due to the UK government’s social distancing laws during the Coronavirus COVID-19 Pandemic. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, June 24, 2020: Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold celebrates scoring the first goal, from a free-kick, during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Crystal Palace FC at Anfield. The game was played behind closed doors due to the UK government’s social distancing laws during the Coronavirus COVID-19 Pandemic. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Manchester City form a guard of honour for newly crowned Premier League Champions Liverpool before the Premier League match at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester. PA Photo. Issue date: Thursday July 2, 2020. See PA story SOCCER Man City.{Image: Peter Powell/NMC Pool/PA Wire.)

A 99-point season, a club record, would cap off a remarkable campaign which saw Jordan Henderson give a fourth trophy the shuffle treatment in just over 400 days.

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson lifts the Premier League Trophy following the Premier League match at Anfield, Liverpool. (Paul Ellis/PA Wire/PA Images)

Liverpool's Jordan Henderson lifts the English Premier League trophy during the Premier League match at Anfield, Liverpool. (PA-54697236)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, July 22, 2020: Liverpool’s manager Jürgen Klopp (L) and Adam Lallana (R) lift the Premier League trophy during the presentation as the Reds are crowned Champions after the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Chelsea FC at Anfield. The game was played behind closed doors due to the UK government’s social distancing laws during the Coronavirus COVID-19 Pandemic. Also; Neco Williams, Mohamed Salah. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

The scenes which followed are ones we will forever cherish as the league title finally returned to Anfield after a 30-year wait.

To 2019/20, you were one for the history books and we can’t wait to see what 2020/21 has in store for the champions of everything.

