Liverpool wrapped up the Premier League title nice and early—and Trent Alexander-Arnold has acknowledged that the team quickly turned their attentions to setting more records in the remaining games.

The party line throughout the run-in has been that Liverpool just want to play their games and win their matches, showing the same “next game” mentality which has taken the Reds to the title in the first place.

While that is undoubtedly correct in terms of planning and day-to-day approach, there’s no question that competitive professionals on the cusp of setting levels no other team have ever reached, want to push on even further.

The Reds have been so good this season that fans, pundits and rival supporters have taken to arguing about which records would ‘mean most’ or are ‘worth more’, overlooking the entire point that Liverpool are the only team who can achieve them all.

A campaign unbeaten, a 100 per cent home record, the most away wins…the most points in a single season.

The goalposts of ‘what matters’ have been changed relentlessly by the disgruntled outsiders, and though one or two like a season unbeaten have fallen by the wayside, Trent says the squad have their eyes on one particular record: winning more points than anyone else.

When it comes to teams being remembered, in a football world increasingly dominated by quantifiable numbers, being the team with the most points stands out.

“After we won the league I think that is the main one we wanted to go after, making sure we are remembered as an historic team in the Premier League and making sure that it’s a season people will never forget,” he said to the club site.

“I think there’s no better way to do that than to set a points record that people will find hard to achieve, so it’s something that we want to do.

“We want to push ourselves, we’ve got four games left… why not go for the full 12 and see how far we can get. Like I said, our focus is on our mentality and making sure that we are right going into these last four.”

The Reds clearly want to be remembered as one of, if not the, greatest sides to have been seen in the modern era.

And another record milestone hit—quickest team to 30 wins—underlines that this is a new type of side, a relentless winning machine which left everyone else in the dust.

“It is historic and probably something people haven’t seen before, but it just shows how good we’ve been over the course of the season and how consistent we’ve been.

“We’ve worked hard to be able to set these type of records. We want to keep pushing, we want to keep winning and go into every game with the confidence and belief in ourselves that we can win and we should win.

“So it’s about our mentality now in the last four games and making sure we go into them with the right mentality knowing that next season is going to be tough for us.”

Tough it will be, but this side have shown they can cope with impossible, let alone tough.