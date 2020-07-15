Liverpool are nearing the finish line and looking to get back on the winner’s list as they meet Arsenal this evening. Here’s how to watch the clash on TV around the world.

Jurgen Klopp‘s men stumbled for only the fifth time this season as they relinquished their lead against Burnley last time out, but it was the first dropped points at Anfield.

And now an Arsenal side coming off the back of a defeat to north London rivals Tottenham awaits, where Liverpool have failed to taste defeat in this fixture since April 2015.

This time around the Reds find themselves motivated by breaking a record points tally for a season, while the Gunners are still pushing a European qualification spot – where they are currently five points off sixth place.

The fixture has proven to be an entertaining one in recent memory, with a combined 37 goals finding the net in the last eight Premier League games.

Will Liverpool come out on the right side of this game once more and move to 96 points before the night is out?

The match gets underway at 8.15pm (BST)—or 3.15pm in New York, 12.15pm in Los Angeles, 5.15am (Thursday) in Sydney, 11.15pm in Dubai and 10.15pm in Nairobi.

UK Viewers

Arsenal vs. Liverpool is being shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League in the UK, which are available to live stream with NOW TV.

Worldwide

Live audio commentary of Arsenal vs. Liverpool and a full match replay and highlights will also be available on LFCTV GO here.

Check our Rest of the World TV guide below for a list of TV broadcasters showing the match live.

Rest of the World

Supporters can find the Reds’ latest league clash on the following channels worldwide:

