Jurgen Klopp spoke the need for fans to stay safe and avoid mass gatherings as he addressed the press ahead of the Chelsea game and Liverpool’s title presentation.

As expected, much of the talk surrounding the club is based on the long-awaited moment of when Jordan Henderson lifts the Premier League title on the Kop on Wednesday evening.

And the challenge for Klopp and Co. has been handling the preparations and emotional build-up for the trophy lift whilst also preparing for the game which precedes it, against Chelsea.

Frank Lampard’s side are looking to cement their place in the top four while Liverpool have their 58-game unbeaten streak at Anfield to maintain and the boss knows another tough challenge awaits his side.

“This is the absolute challenge, being champions and playing these teams who fight for so much,” Klopp told reporters.

“I thought about how it was when I’ve won something before and it was always a challenge, but it’s football. But the boys love doing what they are doing and so far I am fine with the attitude we’ve shown.

“I expect a good game from us and, unfortunately, from Chelsea as well.

“In the end, you can only win when we are at 100 percent and we will see if that’s possible tomorrow night, but we have to go for something too.

“It’s not that we are not there until the party starts. We have to save our home record and for us there are targets, but we have to see how we will deal with it. I am very positive the boys will put in a proper performance.

“We prepare for the game and after the Arsenal game, we spoke about what the challenges are for this week. There are two things happening: a game and a trophy lift. From how training looked, we’re all set, the boys are still on fire and the competition was there.”

As for how the German will feel when he can finally grab the league title with both hands and celebrate with his team is one he cannot quite put his finger on just yet, but he knows it will be one of “greatest days” of his professional life.

“I don’t know yet obviously, but I try to be prepared for it. It’s really difficult for me,” Klopp continued.

“There’s a really important football game before it but I can’t and do not want to ignore that there will be a trophy lift tomorrow night.

“The boys worked very hard for it, everybody at the club worked hard, and it should be as good as possible. I will be in the best spirits. On a professional basis, it’s one of the biggest and greatest days of my life, to finally get our hands on this trophy.

“Yes, I will be proud of the boys and all we did as a club, it’s a milestone. It’s an important day, but not the last very important day for us.

“I promise we will have this party which everybody deserves at an appropriate time. Pretty much the first possibility we will use to do exactly what everybody deserves.”