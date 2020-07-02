The newly crowned Premier League champions make the short journey to meet their title predecessors Man City tonight. Here’s how to watch on TV around the world.

It has been a week full of celebrations and reflection, but there is another job to do for Liverpool as they meet Man City at the Etihad.

The Reds have the opportunity to move 26 points clear with a victory over their closest rivals, but City will no doubt be eager to spoil the party despite having caused the dominoes to fall to see the red ribbons take the place of their own last week.

A guard of honour awaits Jurgen Klopp‘s side ahead of what will be another intriguing battle between the two sides, with a league double over Pep Guardiola’s side also on the line.

Liverpool’s last outing saw them put Crystal Palace to the sword with four unanswered goals and the talk emerging from the dressing room is hitting all the right notes as the Reds know the job is not yet finished.

Can the Reds make it two from two against Man City this season and move 26 points clear at the top?

The match gets underway at 8.15pm (BST)—or 3.15pm in New York, 12.15pm in Los Angeles, 5.15am (Thursday) in Sydney, 11.15pm in Dubai and 10.15pm in Nairobi.

UK Viewers

Man City vs. Liverpool is being shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League in the UK, which are available to live stream with NOW TV.

US Viewers

Man City vs. Liverpool is being shown live on NBCSN in the US, which is available to live stream with FuboTV.

Worldwide

Live audio commentary of Man City vs. Liverpool and a full match replay and highlights will also be available on LFCTV GO here.

Check our Rest of the World TV guide below for a list of TV broadcasters showing the match live.

Rest of the World

Supporters can find the Reds’ latest league clash on the following channels worldwide:

