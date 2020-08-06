Liverpool’s partnership with Nike officially launched at the start of August, with kits for the upcoming season, training gear and apparel now available for fans across the globe.

After a long wait, the Reds were finally able to officially unveil their new home kit at the start of the month, a lucrative partnership with the sixth kit supplier in the club’s history.

It all kicked off with the 2020/21 home shirt before the new teal and black offering for trips on the road was released, both which resulted in mixed reviews from fans.

And while the kits and various other gear from Nike’s Liverpool range has been leaked over the last few months, they are now available for fans worldwide.

Some are more pleasant on the eye than others and here we have picked out six of our favourites from Nike’s offerings.

For the kids, you cannot go wrong with a soft and simple hoodie – with these available in black and teal and the trademark red and white, where the Nike Swoosh is emblazoned on the back.

These ones even have thumbholes which are always handy!

Everyone needs a pair of reliable trackie pants and these ones are brilliant options, with a black, teal and red combination.

The one thing to note is that the men’s edition sees the teal strip end mid-thigh, while the women’s runs the entire length of the leg.

Both, importantly, have two different styles of pockets and include zip bottoms.

A clean tracksuit jacket with the signature red and a white chest panel and shoulder detail, with ‘LFC’ emblazoned across the back of the jacket.

It is available in both men, kids and women’s fit, with only minor changes in the detail for the latter two, and alternatively, there will also be a black and teal one to match that of the club’s new away kit.

With winter arriving in a few months, this would certainly be handy to have!

Two perfect colour choices in red and white or black and red for this t-shirt, which is available in men’s, women’s and kid sizes.

There will be no mistaking who the team or the supplier is with this one, but you can’t beat a classic tee.

Another hoodie option but this one is a little more subtle than the last, with this a two-tone jacket available for men and children.

It certainly looks comfortable enough and it’s a clean and simple option for those who prefer smaller badges and brand names.

Black and red just hits differently and this pre-match top is one of the best options from Nike’s collection.

The details of the Liver Bird and the inspiration of the Shankly Gates makes this one of our absolute favourites, and you can get away with using it as everyday wear or for training.

