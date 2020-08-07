Bayern Munich manager Hansi Flick has admitted he “totally understands” if Thiago wishes to move to the Premier League, amid speculation he could join Liverpool.

Thiago is rumoured to have already agreed personal terms with the Reds, though talk of a fee being negotiated between the two clubs has grown quiet in recent weeks.

With Liverpool making their first move in the transfer market with a £10 million bid for Norwich left-back Jamal Lewis on Thursday, it could be that this story develops further in the near future too.

The 29-year-old has already turned down the offer of a new contract at Bayern, where he has spent the last seven seasons, and is now in the final year of his current deal.

Bayern are, therefore, resigned to selling their No. 6, and addressing the situation in an interview with Sport1, Flick suggested he is looking to move to the Premier League, which he would “totally understand.”

“I can understand when a player is concerned [about his future],” the Bayern manager said.

“Thiago played in Spain for Barcelona and in the Bundesliga for Bayern Munich. If he wants to try the Premier League now, I totally understand.

“But it would be a shame because Thiago gives our game that certain something.

“That’s why I would like, as a coach, to have him on the team for the next few years. But that’s life. It would go on.”

Bayern have repeatedly stressed that they are yet to receive contact from any club regarding a deal for Thiago, with the rumours largely playing out in the media.

But sources in Germany have claimed that the Spaniard has revealed his desire to join Liverpool to team-mates in Munich, where he remains ahead of their Champions League round-of-16 clash with Chelsea on Saturday night.

It could be that Bayern’s involvement in the Champions League is one of the main reasons for quiet surrounding a switch to Merseyside, as Thiago would surely be eager to finish the campaign with his current club first.

The declaration of his exit, as one of the most important players in the side, could derail any momentum Bayern will take into the final rounds of Europe’s top-tier tournament.

Bayern should be considered favourites against Chelsea, and Liverpool could be biding their time until the end of the tournament before making an official move.

The Champions League final is set for August 23, with the transfer window closing for the Premier League on October 5, three-and-a-half weeks after the season kicks off on September 12.