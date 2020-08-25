A game of two halves saw Liverpool wipe out a two-goal deficit to secure a 2-2 draw against Salzburg, with Rhian Brewster the man of the moment.

Salzburg 2-2 Liverpool

Pre-Season Friendly (2), Red Bull Arena

Tuesday, August 25 2020

Goals: Daka 3′, 13′; Brewster 72′, 81′

Jurgen Klopp‘s side were expecting an intense afternoon at the home of the Austrian champions and it is exactly what they received.

With less than 15 minutes on the clock, the Reds were two goals behind as Patson Daka reaped the rewards from capitalising on Liverpool’s sloppy play.

With a heavy training loan behind them, Liverpool lacked a real spark across the field of play – until mass changes in the second saw Rhian Brewster come to the fore.

The young striker rifled home two goals in a 10-minute spell to wipe out the deficit and see the Reds maintain their 100 percent record in pre-season.

Salzburg provided the ideal test for Klopp’s men with the new season fast approaching and there will be a lot of lessons to take as Liverpool now cast their eye to the Community Shield.

Here’s how supporters reacted to the Reds’ latest pre-season outing on Twitter, Facebook and This Is Anfield’s forum.

Brewster earned the acclaim of Reds after turning the tide, leading to thoughts on his future…

Brewster with a better strike-rate in pre-season than Haaland managed for Dortmund last season. It's a valid comparison because Haaland used to play for Salzburg and now Brewster is scoring against them, so it's a level analysis. Transfermarkt value should be £95million. — Karl Matchett (@karlmatchett) August 25, 2020

Really want Brewster to stay this season, but expect him to be loaned out again, which I understand. Born goalscorer. — Henry Jackson (@HenryJackson87) August 25, 2020

Brewester! Some finisher this kid! — Samuel Cox (@samueljessecox) August 25, 2020

Rhian Brewster is deadly. A pure and proper finisher. Fowler-esque. — Sachin Nakrani (@SachinNakrani) August 25, 2020

“Good lad. That’s exactly the kind of pressure our front three need in order to get to their best again.” – Hope in your heart on the forums.

Goals like that happen so often for Brewster that it’s not luck. He’s just alive to openings — John O'Sullivan (@NotoriousJOS) August 25, 2020

But Brewster – wow! Two good teams he's just faced for about 70 minutes (one from Bundesliga, one from Champions League) and he's scored 3 superbly taken goals. Bobby may be spending some time as an attacking midfielder this season! Even as a sub, Brewster could change games. — Paul Tomkins (@paul_tomkins) August 25, 2020

Don't think I've seen a striker finish as instinctively as Brewster since Fowler. — Paul Grech (@paul_grech) August 25, 2020

Logic in letting Brewster go on loan again but also sense in using him as first change if Liverpool need a goal/want to change point of attack next season. If he does go on loan I’d make sure there’s option in the deal that says he can come back in January – could prove vital. — Sachin Nakrani (@SachinNakrani) August 25, 2020

Others did not quite hit all the right notes, but it is still pre-season…

Wow. Just pre-season, I know, but that was horrendous from boys that will most likely be playing on Saturday — GaGs ?©? (@GagsTandon) August 25, 2020

All these Liverpool fans saying Fabinho is shit are forgetting it’s pre- season and the fact we lost to sporting last year and then won the league with him — Owen Whiteside-Ward (@ward_whiteside) August 25, 2020

We are being sloppy in defense but I guess that’s to be expected in pre season. Also if this convinces the Liverpool board to spend money on Thiago I won’t be mad. — Matthew Hirsch (@MattHirsch08) August 25, 2020

Something something pre-season something. — Liverpool Offside (@LFCOffside) August 25, 2020

Fabinho mate, wake the fuck up — LFCZA ?? (@LFCZA) August 25, 2020

Salah is dropping very deep, probably because TAA isn’t there and he’s the playmaker — John O'Sullivan (@NotoriousJOS) August 25, 2020

Many shared the view that Salzburg posed as the perfect opposition for the season ahead…

Liverpool couldn’t deal with Salzburg’s press in the first half but gradually got better. Very intense match after what would have been a very intense training camp. Brewster a big positive. — Jack Sear (@JackSear) August 25, 2020

That was a good run out for #LFC. Salzburg are no mugs and are close to us in how they play. They will cause teams lots of problems in CL this season. Team looked off the pace in the first half but shock therapy will be a good lesson to up the intensity before season kicks off. — Si Steers (@sisteers) August 25, 2020

“Salzburg are playing fast and intense while we are sleepwalking. Perfect opponent with the new season a few days away.” – Red Armada on the forums.

Anywho. Another one's done. Good stuff from Taki and Rhian in particular. First half wasn't great but a good chance to do some hard running against a side with high fitness levels in any case. — Liverpool Offside (@LFCOffside) August 25, 2020

We should play these every preseason. Proper test — LFCZA ?? (@LFCZA) August 25, 2020

We'll beat Arsenal. I'm confident. This tough match is just what the players needed to get them focussed and sharp for Saturday. — Red (@TaintlessRed) August 25, 2020

But overall, it proved to be another invaluable game which presented more opportunities…

I think Koumetio is going to be a star. I think a year in the academy and a year on loan he could be ready. — Daniel O'Leary* (@OLearyLFC91) August 25, 2020

“Good game and good exercise for the lads.” – Maria on the forums.

love when there's a bunch of preseason tape the manager can point to and say "that. don't do that." it's what's preseason's for. — nate (@natefc) August 25, 2020

Well second half was much better

– youngsters better than the first team

– Koumetio looks some talent

– Brewster has to stay, the best finisher we have

– a few of the youngsters need loans

– Nat Phillips is good and surprised decent championship teams aren’t after him — LFCKeith (@NabySZN21) August 25, 2020

I've said this for a long time but I want to keep Grujic. — Matt Thielen (@MattThielen) August 25, 2020