SALZBURG, AUSTRIA - Tuesday, August 25, 2020: Liverpool's Rhian Brewster celebrates scoring the second goal during a preseason friendly match between FC Red Bull Salzburg and Liverpool FC at the Red Bull Arena. (Pic by Propaganda)
“Brewster is Fowler-esque”, “The perfect opponent” – Fans react to Salzburg draw

A game of two halves saw Liverpool wipe out a two-goal deficit to secure a 2-2 draw against Salzburg, with Rhian Brewster the man of the moment.

Salzburg 2-2 Liverpool

Pre-Season Friendly (2), Red Bull Arena
Tuesday, August 25 2020

Goals: Daka 3′, 13′; Brewster 72′, 81′

Jurgen Klopp‘s side were expecting an intense afternoon at the home of the Austrian champions and it is exactly what they received.

With less than 15 minutes on the clock, the Reds were two goals behind as Patson Daka reaped the rewards from capitalising on Liverpool’s sloppy play.

With a heavy training loan behind them, Liverpool lacked a real spark across the field of play – until mass changes in the second saw Rhian Brewster come to the fore.

The young striker rifled home two goals in a 10-minute spell to wipe out the deficit and see the Reds maintain their 100 percent record in pre-season.

Salzburg provided the ideal test for Klopp’s men with the new season fast approaching and there will be a lot of lessons to take as Liverpool now cast their eye to the Community Shield.

Here’s how supporters reacted to the Reds’ latest pre-season outing on Twitter, Facebook and This Is Anfield’s forum.

 

Brewster earned the acclaim of Reds after turning the tide, leading to thoughts on his future…

“Good lad. That’s exactly the kind of pressure our front three need in order to get to their best again.”

Hope in your heart on the forums.

 

Others did not quite hit all the right notes, but it is still pre-season…

 

Many shared the view that Salzburg posed as the perfect opposition for the season ahead…

“Salzburg are playing fast and intense while we are sleepwalking. Perfect opponent with the new season a few days away.”

Red Armada on the forums.

 

But overall, it proved to be another invaluable game which presented more opportunities…

“Good game and good exercise for the lads.”

Maria on the forums.

