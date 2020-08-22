Jurgen Klopp will look to use the full depth of his squad in Liverpool’s first pre-season friendly against Stuttgart today.

After reuniting less than a week ago for the start of pre-season, the Reds are not wasting time in getting match practice with the season opener just 21 days away.

Liverpool are currently in Saalfelden, Austria and will see the home of FC Pinzgau Saalfelden act as the backdrop for their meeting against the newly-promoted German outfit of Stuttgart.

With no late returns to consider, Klopp has nearly all of his squad to choose from – with the exception of Jordan Henderson, Joel Matip, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain – who are all battling respective injuries and knocks.

Ahead of the clash, the boss made his intentions known that “we will make changes, everybody will play pretty much” – and Liverpool will start strong before making changes in the second half.

To start, Alisson will take up his position between the sticks, with Neco Williams, Joe Gomez, Virgil van Dijk and Andy Robertson making up the back four.

In the middle of the park, Fabinho will take up the No. 6 role and will be joined by Naby Keita and Curtis Jones.

Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino will lead the line.

It means the likes of Rhian Brewster, Harvey Elliott, Ki-Jana Hoever and new signing Kostas Tsimikas are set to be seen in the second half.

Liverpool XI: Alisson; Williams, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Keita, Jones; Mane, Salah, Firmino

Substitutes: Adrian, Kelleher, Wijnaldum, Milner, Grujic, Minamino, Tsimikas, Brewster, Phillips, Hoever, Elliott, Van den Berg, Koumetio