A teenager making his way in the game under one of the world’s best managers is the dream for many, and for Curtis Jones, it is simply “perfect.”

Jurgen Klopp is renowned for giving youth a chance and setting them up for the first steps of their career, so long as they earn the right as he does not give “games away like sweets.”

And Jones is one of the latest to emerge having fought for his place in the squad with showings in the academy and in training with the first team, earning a Premier League medal in the process.

With a relentless schedule awaiting Liverpool in the new season, Jones is expected to improve upon his 12 appearances and 14 matchdays on the bench in 2019/20, with the boss confident they will “have a lot of fun in the future.”

The 19-year-old is in the perfect environment to hone his craft alongside a world-conquering team and a manager who sits among the best, and it’s not something he takes for granted.

“I’ve got one word and that’s perfect,” Jones told the club’s official website when asked about the honour of playing for Klopp.

“He is perfect for any type of player – defender, midfielder, attacker, ‘keeper, anything – because he is somebody that is, he’s like a father figure to anybody.

“It doesn’t matter if you are captain, vice-captain, young player or a regular starter, he is somebody that you respect so high.

“He is somebody that when you are doing well he will be the first to tell you, but then when you’re not he’s also the first to let you know.

“He’s someone for me that is guiding me well. He’s always put me on at the right times when he knows it’s perfect for me to come and play. He’s never not put me in the deep end when I might not play as well as I can, he just knows when the games are always right, so he’s perfect.”

Jones, who will wear No. 17 next season, signed a new long-term contract with the club in July and has already set his sights on a long and successful relationship with Klopp.

“On the side of that, he’s a great man and his character is top! I love working with him and I hope to spend many, many more years with him.”