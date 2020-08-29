LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, October 30, 2019: Liverpool's Curtis Jones (C) celebrates with team-mates after scoring the winning fifth penalty of the shoot out during the Football League Cup 4th Round match between Liverpool FC and Arsenal FC at Anfield. Liverpool won 5-4 on penalties after a 5-5 draw. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

How Curtis Jones and Co. could break Ian Rush’s Wembley record vs. Arsenal today

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

Liverpool take on Arsenal in the Community Shield this afternoon, with a host of youngsters able to break Ian Rush’s Wembley record if they get on the scoresheet.

Liverpool’s youngest-ever goalscorer at Wembley is Rush, who netted in the 1982 League Cup final against Tottenham aged 20 years, 144 days.

Of the youngsters likely to feature today, any of Curtis Jones, Harvey Elliott, Neco Williams, Ki-Jana Hoever, Sepp van den Berg or Billy Koumetio would break this record if they found the back of the net.

Rhian Brewster, who has scored three goals in two pre-season games so far, is aged 20 years, 151 days.

 

Wembley

LONDON, ENGLAND - Sunday, August 4, 2019: Liverpool players line-up before the FA Community Shield match between Manchester City FC and Liverpool FC at Wembley Stadium. L-R: Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, Divock Origi, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joe Gomez, Virgil van Dijk, Georginio Wijnaldum, Nathaniel Clyne, Andy Robertson, goalkeeper Alisson Becker, captain Jordan Henderson. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Today will be the 40th occasion Wembley has staged this fixture and the 13th in the ‘new’ stadium.

This fixture has been played at the start of a season since 1959.

This will also be Liverpool’s 40th competitive game at Wembley, previously having won 19, drawn six, lost 14.

The Reds have won only one of their last six visits, the 2-1 Premier League win over Tottenham on September 2018.

 

History vs. the Gunners

archive-pr1979shield ( Peter Robinson/EMPICS Sport)

This will be Liverpool’s 23rd appearance in the Community Shield (or the Charity Shield as it was), having won 10 outright and shared it five other times.

They have met Arsenal three times in this tie before:

1979 – Won 3-1
1989 – Won 1-0
2002 – Lost 0-1

 

Familiar terrority for Milly

SALZBURG, AUSTRIA - Tuesday, August 25, 2020: Liverpool's James Milner during a preseason friendly match between FC Red Bull Salzburg and Liverpool FC at the Red Bull Arena. (Pic by Propaganda)

James Milner could play in his fourth Community Shield (having won once).

He was in the Man City side beaten by Arsenal in the 2014 version.

 

Today’s Referee

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, March 9, 2019: Referee Andre Marriner during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Burnley FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Andre Marriner reffed Arsenal once last season, that being the 5-5 draw at Anfield in the League Cup fourth round, with Liverpool winning on penalties.

His last Liverpool game, on July 22, was the 5-3 home win over Chelsea.

 

Last Season’s Scorers

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, July 22, 2020: Liverpool’s Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (C) celebrates scoring his side's fifth goal, to make the score 5-3, with team-mate Curtis Jones during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Chelsea FC at Anfield. The game was played behind closed doors due to the UK government’s social distancing laws during the Coronavirus COVID-19 Pandemic. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Liverpool: Salah 23, Mane 22, Firmino 12, Oxlade-Chamberlain 8, Origi 6, Wijnaldum 6, Van Dijk 5, own goals 5, Alexander-Arnold 4, Keita 4, Henderson 4, Milner 4, Jones 3, Robertson 3, Fabinho 2, Matip 2, Hoever 1, Lallana 1, Lovren 1, Shaqiri 1

Arsenal: Aubameyang 29, Lacazette 12, Martinelli 10, Pepe 8, Willock 5, Nketiah 4, Saka 4, Nelson 3, Sokratis 3, Ceballos 2, Luiz 2, Torreira 2, Bellerin 1, Cedric 1, Chambers 1, Holding 1, Maitland-Niles 1, Mustafi 1, Ozil 1, Tierney 1, Xhaka 1

* Statistics courtesy of LFC statistician Ged Rea (@ged0407).

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments