Liverpool take on Arsenal in the Community Shield this afternoon, with a host of youngsters able to break Ian Rush’s Wembley record if they get on the scoresheet.

Liverpool’s youngest-ever goalscorer at Wembley is Rush, who netted in the 1982 League Cup final against Tottenham aged 20 years, 144 days.

Of the youngsters likely to feature today, any of Curtis Jones, Harvey Elliott, Neco Williams, Ki-Jana Hoever, Sepp van den Berg or Billy Koumetio would break this record if they found the back of the net.

Rhian Brewster, who has scored three goals in two pre-season games so far, is aged 20 years, 151 days.

Wembley

Today will be the 40th occasion Wembley has staged this fixture and the 13th in the ‘new’ stadium.

This fixture has been played at the start of a season since 1959.

This will also be Liverpool’s 40th competitive game at Wembley, previously having won 19, drawn six, lost 14.

The Reds have won only one of their last six visits, the 2-1 Premier League win over Tottenham on September 2018.

History vs. the Gunners

This will be Liverpool’s 23rd appearance in the Community Shield (or the Charity Shield as it was), having won 10 outright and shared it five other times.

They have met Arsenal three times in this tie before:

1979 – Won 3-1

1989 – Won 1-0

2002 – Lost 0-1

Familiar terrority for Milly

James Milner could play in his fourth Community Shield (having won once).

He was in the Man City side beaten by Arsenal in the 2014 version.

Today’s Referee

Andre Marriner reffed Arsenal once last season, that being the 5-5 draw at Anfield in the League Cup fourth round, with Liverpool winning on penalties.

His last Liverpool game, on July 22, was the 5-3 home win over Chelsea.

Last Season’s Scorers

Liverpool: Salah 23, Mane 22, Firmino 12, Oxlade-Chamberlain 8, Origi 6, Wijnaldum 6, Van Dijk 5, own goals 5, Alexander-Arnold 4, Keita 4, Henderson 4, Milner 4, Jones 3, Robertson 3, Fabinho 2, Matip 2, Hoever 1, Lallana 1, Lovren 1, Shaqiri 1

Arsenal: Aubameyang 29, Lacazette 12, Martinelli 10, Pepe 8, Willock 5, Nketiah 4, Saka 4, Nelson 3, Sokratis 3, Ceballos 2, Luiz 2, Torreira 2, Bellerin 1, Cedric 1, Chambers 1, Holding 1, Maitland-Niles 1, Mustafi 1, Ozil 1, Tierney 1, Xhaka 1

* Statistics courtesy of LFC statistician Ged Rea (@ged0407).