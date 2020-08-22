This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  Fan Reactions  •  

“Impressed with Tsimikas”, “Naby is so classy” – Liverpool fans react to 3-0 pre-season win

Liverpool did not have to click beyond second gear as they notched a 3-0 win over Stuttgart in their opening pre-season fixture, fielding two different XIs in either half.

Liverpool 3-0 Stuttgart

Pre-Season Friendly, Stadion Burgerau (Austria)
Saturday, 22 August 2020

Goals: Firmino 15′, Keita 40′, Brewster 68′

Jurgen Klopp‘s men were welcomed with a deluge at the Saalfelden Arena, with a heavy pitch and consistent rain making for a dangerous playing surface.

A strong first half XI saw Liverpool head into the interval with a two-goal lead, with Roberto Firmino and Naby Keita landing on the scoresheet, with the former turning provider for the No. 8.

A new XI would emerge for the second 45, one which included a number of youngsters and those on the fringe, with Rhian Brewster adding the third and final goal from close range.

The occasion saw a total of 23 players take to the field as the manager ensured minutes were injected into the majority of the squad.

A nice routine win to start the summer, where a clash against Salzburg awaits on Tuesday.

Here’s how fans reacted to the Reds’ opening pre-season game on Twitter, Facebook and This Is Anfield’s forum.

 

The weather in Austria was a concern for many, leading to questions of if the game should have even continued…

“This pitch is piss poor, the ball slowing down in the odd pool of water and the surface has broken up more times than rock bands in the ’80’s.”

CymruRed on the forums.

 

But in the first 45, it was all about Naby & Jones as the pair dominated the midfield battle…

“Is it just me or has Curtis Jones had a growth spurt or summit, he looks a lot taller today for some reason. (Deffo filled out a bit aswell).”

CymruRed on the forums.

 

The new home kit from Nike also caught the eye…

“We are looking really good in our new kits btw.”

Livvy on the forums.

“I have to say, the new Red kit is slowly growing on me.”

Maria on the forums.

“Wow do these kits look nice on the boys.”

Neukolln on the forums.

 

Changes in the second half saw others shine and a ‘spray’ from Milner attract attention…

 

And the two ‘debutants’ in Tsimikas & Koumetio settled in nicely and earned early praise…

“Billy Koumetio getting a good few headers out of the box to clear danger.”

CymruRed on the forums.

