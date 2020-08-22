Liverpool did not have to click beyond second gear as they notched a 3-0 win over Stuttgart in their opening pre-season fixture, fielding two different XIs in either half.

Liverpool 3-0 Stuttgart

Pre-Season Friendly, Stadion Burgerau (Austria)

Saturday, 22 August 2020

Goals: Firmino 15′, Keita 40′, Brewster 68′

Jurgen Klopp‘s men were welcomed with a deluge at the Saalfelden Arena, with a heavy pitch and consistent rain making for a dangerous playing surface.

A strong first half XI saw Liverpool head into the interval with a two-goal lead, with Roberto Firmino and Naby Keita landing on the scoresheet, with the former turning provider for the No. 8.

A new XI would emerge for the second 45, one which included a number of youngsters and those on the fringe, with Rhian Brewster adding the third and final goal from close range.

The occasion saw a total of 23 players take to the field as the manager ensured minutes were injected into the majority of the squad.

A nice routine win to start the summer, where a clash against Salzburg awaits on Tuesday.

Here’s how fans reacted to the Reds’ opening pre-season game on Twitter, Facebook and This Is Anfield’s forum.

The weather in Austria was a concern for many, leading to questions of if the game should have even continued…

This pitch isn't worth the risk to both sides. — Chris Williams (@Chris78Williams) August 22, 2020

We sure this pitch hasn’t just been laid this morning?

There’s foot long divots all over the place — Simon (@StatsSwearwords) August 22, 2020

“This pitch is piss poor, the ball slowing down in the odd pool of water and the surface has broken up more times than rock bands in the ’80’s.” – CymruRed on the forums.

But in the first 45, it was all about Naby & Jones as the pair dominated the midfield battle…

I know it's only been a month since we last played but Curtis Jones looks bigger and beefier than before. Looks like he's grown a bit and worked in the gym. — Red (@TaintlessRed) August 22, 2020

Naby played the bulk of the first half noticeably deeper. The handful of times he’s ventured anywhere near the box, he’s made something happen. Yet doesn’t look like he’s broken out of first gear. Such a special player. — Alex Mansfield (@el_mansfield) August 22, 2020

Naby is so classy. And his defensive covering there to stop that attack in our box was just as pleasing as his silky passing. — Red (@TaintlessRed) August 22, 2020

This Naby Keïta pre season feels like 2018 again ??? — R8 (@Nabyllionaire) August 22, 2020

“Is it just me or has Curtis Jones had a growth spurt or summit, he looks a lot taller today for some reason. (Deffo filled out a bit aswell).” – CymruRed on the forums.

Keita’s run towards the player of the season award starts here* *Maybe. — Andrew Beasley (@BassTunedToRed) August 22, 2020

Keita and Jones looked extremely sharp there. — Ste Hoare (@stehoare) August 22, 2020

The new home kit from Nike also caught the eye…

“We are looking really good in our new kits btw.” – Livvy on the forums.

“I have to say, the new Red kit is slowly growing on me.” – Maria on the forums.

The new kit looks beaut — forzathereds (@forzathereds) August 22, 2020

That kit looks boss on the lads doesn’t it? It’s almost like there’s someone at a massive company like Nike that knows what they’re doing! — John McMahon (@JohnMcMah0n) August 22, 2020

“Wow do these kits look nice on the boys.” – Neukolln on the forums.

Changes in the second half saw others shine and a ‘spray’ from Milner attract attention…

Milner “Ahhh Kostas. Fucking hell.” As clear as you likes as he went for the overlap and didn’t get the ball back. ? — The Redmen TV (@TheRedmenTV) August 22, 2020

I predict that every time Tsimikas does something of note this season — good or bad — Twitter is gonna be awash with “Kostas, fucking hell!” — Alex Mansfield (@el_mansfield) August 22, 2020

That move with Minamino, Eliiott and Milner deserved a goal. Beautiful football. — Red (@TaintlessRed) August 22, 2020

I’m all in on Minamino. Him and Keita this season are gonna take off. — Floyd (@TheFNundy) August 22, 2020

Minamino's movement in the early second half has been soo good. Fantastic cross to Elliott. #LFCPreSeason — Aditya (@LFCaditya_) August 22, 2020

And the two ‘debutants’ in Tsimikas & Koumetio settled in nicely and earned early praise…

Tsimikas has been looking really good for Liverpool in the few minutes he’s played. Covered a lot of ground, done a few good dribbles and runs. It’ll be an exciting season for him! — LFC Transfer Room (@LFCTransferRoom) August 22, 2020

Fairly certain Koumetio can head a ball further than Mignolet could kick it — Alex Mansfield (@el_mansfield) August 22, 2020

“Billy Koumetio getting a good few headers out of the box to clear danger.” – CymruRed on the forums.

Billy Koumetio ey? SEVENTEEN (17) years old! — Andy Heaton (@Andrew_Heaton) August 22, 2020

Impressed with Tsimikas so far — Jimmy (@EntireDesign_) August 22, 2020

What a ball from Koumetio — GaGs ?©? (@GagsTandon) August 22, 2020