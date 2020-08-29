The Community Shield at Wembley sees Premier League champions Liverpool take on FA Cup winners Arsenal. We’re live to bring you the latest from the curtain-raiser.

Kickoff at Wembley is 4.30pm (UK), the referee is Andre Marriner.

Chris Williams is running this evening’s blog, get involved by Tweeting @thisisanfield, @Chris78Williams or use the comments below.

Teams

Liverpool: Alisson; Williams, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Milner, Wijnaldum; Salah, Mane, Firmino

Subs: Adrian, Koumetio, Tsimikas, Grujic, Keita, Jones, Elliott, Minamino, Brewster

Arsenal: Martinez; Luiz, Holding, Tierney; Bellerin, Xhaka, Elneny, Maitland-Niles; Saka, Aubameyang, Nketiah

Subs: Leno, Saliba, Cedric, Kolasinac, Olayinka, Willock, Nelson, Smith-Rowe, John-Jules

Support what we do, get an advert-free experience and enter exclusive competitions with This Is Anfield Premium.

Our coverage updates automatically below: