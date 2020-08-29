This Is Anfield  •  Blogs  •  

LIVE: Liverpool vs. Arsenal – Follow the Community Shield here

The Community Shield at Wembley sees Premier League champions Liverpool take on FA Cup winners Arsenal. We’re live to bring you the latest from the curtain-raiser.

Kickoff at Wembley is 4.30pm (UK), the referee is Andre Marriner.

Chris Williams is running this evening’s blog, get involved by Tweeting @thisisanfield, @Chris78Williams or use the comments below.

Teams

Liverpool: Alisson; Williams, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Milner, Wijnaldum; Salah, Mane, Firmino

Subs: Adrian, Koumetio, Tsimikas, Grujic, Keita, Jones, Elliott, Minamino, Brewster

Arsenal: Martinez; Luiz, Holding, Tierney; Bellerin, Xhaka, Elneny, Maitland-Niles; Saka, Aubameyang, Nketiah

Subs: Leno, Saliba, Cedric, Kolasinac, Olayinka, Willock, Nelson, Smith-Rowe, John-Jules

Our coverage updates automatically below:

Fan Comments