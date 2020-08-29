The Community Shield at Wembley sees Premier League champions Liverpool take on FA Cup winners Arsenal. We’re live to bring you the latest from the curtain-raiser.
Kickoff at Wembley is 4.30pm (UK), the referee is Andre Marriner.
Chris Williams is running this evening’s blog, get involved by Tweeting @thisisanfield, @Chris78Williams or use the comments below.
Teams
Liverpool: Alisson; Williams, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Milner, Wijnaldum; Salah, Mane, Firmino
Subs: Adrian, Koumetio, Tsimikas, Grujic, Keita, Jones, Elliott, Minamino, Brewster
Arsenal: Martinez; Luiz, Holding, Tierney; Bellerin, Xhaka, Elneny, Maitland-Niles; Saka, Aubameyang, Nketiah
Subs: Leno, Saliba, Cedric, Kolasinac, Olayinka, Willock, Nelson, Smith-Rowe, John-Jules
Our coverage updates automatically below:
Fan Comments