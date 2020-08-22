The Reds take on newly-promoted Bundesliga side VfB Stuttgart in Austria. We’re live to bring you the latest as the Premier League champions get back to action.

Kickoff at Stadion Burgerau is 5pm (UK).

Liverpool: Alisson, Williams, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Keita, Jones, Mane, Salah, Firmino

Subs: Adrian, Kelleher, Wijnaldum, Milner, Grujic, Minamino, Tsimikas, Brewster, Phillips, Hoever, Elliott, Van den Berg, Koumetio.

