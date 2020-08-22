This Is Anfield  •  Blogs  •  

LIVE: Liverpool vs. Stuttgart – Follow the Reds’ pre-season friendly here

The Reds take on newly-promoted Bundesliga side VfB Stuttgart in Austria. We’re live to bring you the latest as the Premier League champions get back to action.

Kickoff at Stadion Burgerau is 5pm (UK).

Chris Williams is running this afternoon’s blog, get involved by Tweeting @thisisanfield, @Chris78Williams or use the comments below.

Liverpool: Alisson, Williams, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Keita, Jones, Mane, Salah, Firmino

Subs: Adrian, Kelleher, Wijnaldum, Milner, Grujic, Minamino, Tsimikas, Brewster, Phillips, Hoever, Elliott, Van den Berg, Koumetio.

Our coverage updates automatically below:

Fan Comments