Liverpool 1-1 Arsenal – Reds defeated on penalties in Community Shield again

For the second year in a row, Liverpool drew the Community Shield 1-1 and again lost on penalties.

Liverpool 1-1 Arsenal

Community Shield 2020, Wembley

Saturday, 29 August 2020

Goals

Aubameyang 12′

Minamino 73′

The disrupted football calendar due to the ongoing pandemic meant that the traditional curtain-raiser took place a fortnight before the new season and with a very strangely timed international break before the champions host Leeds United on 12 September.

Jurgen Klopp opted for his strongest side available, although Naby Keita not being in the starting XI was a surprise. In his place was James Milner, captaining the Reds on the fourth Community Shield appearance of his career.

Injury for Trent Alexander-Arnold meant a start for Neco Williams at right-back and the youngster was up against Arsenal‘s main threat in Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, a stern test for anybody.

It was Aubameyang who easily cut inside Williams to open the scoring early on, curling a trademark finish around Alisson into the far corner. A disappointing start for the Reds, conceding in the 12th minute, just as they had in this game last season against Man City.

Arsenal sat deep and were a threat on the counter-attack, but Liverpool improved as the first half progressed and had a series of opportunities via some excellent deliveries from Andy Robertson down the left.

Minamino gets first goal for the club

Brewster misses in penalty shootout

2nd year in a row lost 5-4 on penalties

Reds begin league season in a fortnight, vs. Leeds

And for all Liverpool’s possession, it was Arsenal who had the better chances to double their lead before the break – Alisson making a good save low down to deny Nketiah.

Half time: Liverpool 0-1 Arsenal

Liverpool’s first shot on target arrived in the 56th minute when Sadio Mane was put through but his shot was smothered by the onrushing Arsenal keeper. All Liverpool’s best work was down their left.

Keita and Takumi Minamino replaced Milner and Williams on the hour, with Fabinho dropping to centre-back and Joe Gomez moving across to right-back. A change of shape also arrived with those changes, Firmino as the No.10 behind Salah, with Mane on the right and Minamino on the left.

Liverpool looked much better, Minamino was lively and it was the Japanese international who bagged the equaliser to score his first goal for the club with 20 minutes remaining.

With Arsenal having had less time off and less time back in training, the Londoners tired and Liverpool dominated the latter stages. Sadio Mane perhaps should have scored but Martinez again smothered the opportunity.

Neither side could find a winning goal and for the second year in a row the Community Shield ended 1-1 and headed to penalties.

Full time: Liverpool 1-1 Arsenal

Penalties

SALAH – SCORED

Nelson – Scored

FABINHO – SCORED

Maitland-Niles – Scored

BREWSTER – MISSED

Cedric – Scored

MINAMINO – SCORED

Luiz – Scored

JONES – SCORED

Aubameyang – Scored

Penalties: Liverpool 4-5 Arsenal

Rhian Brewster was introduced in stoppage time in order for him to take a penalty, but it was the young striker who was the only player not to score in the shootout, his shot hitting the bar.

It meant the exact same result as a year ago against Man City – drawing 1-1 and then losing 5-4 on penalties.

Liverpool fans used to call it ‘Wembley South’ when the Reds dominated domestic cups in the 1980s, but they’ve won just one of their last eight matches at the national stadium.

The Reds last won the Community Shield in 2006.

TIA Man of the Match: Andy Robertson

Referee: Andre Marriner

Attendance: Behind closed doors

Liverpool: Alisson; Williams, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho (Keita 59′), Milner (Minamino 59′), Wijnaldum (Brewster 90+2′); Salah, Mane, Firmino (Jones 82′)

Subs not used: Adrian, Koumetio, Tsimikas, Grujic, Elliott

Arsenal: Martinez; Luiz, Holding, Tierney; Bellerin, Xhaka, Elneny, Maitland-Niles; Saka, Aubameyang, Nketiah

Subs: Leno, Saliba, Cedric, Kolasinac, Olayinka, Willock, Nelson, Smith-Rowe, John-Jules

Next Match: Leeds United (home, Saturday 12 September)