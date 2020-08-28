Jurgen Klopp has provided the latest on the fitness of eight Liverpool players ahead of the Community Shield, with Trent Alexander-Arnold the most likely to face Arsenal.

The Reds head into Saturday’s campaign opener with a number of doubts when it comes to selection, and it is likely that Klopp’s strongest XI is relatively straightforward given the absences.

Jordan Henderson and Joel Matip has been sidelined since the end of last season, while Alexander-Arnold, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Divock Origi, Xherdan Shaqiri and Harry Wilson suffered injuries during pre-season.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference on Friday, the manager gave an update on the seven players mentioned, along with Virgil van Dijk, who took a nasty blow to his face in the 2-2 draw with Salzburg on Tuesday.

“All these boys who were not involved so far, or got slight knocks in the pre-season, will not be available for tomorrow,” he said.

This specifically referred to Henderson, Matip, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Origi, Shaqiri and Wilson, with Klopp more hopeful on Alexander-Arnold’s inclusion.

“But all of them are getting closer, really closer and closer,” he continued.

“Hopefully the majority of them can start training completely normal after the Arsenal game, but this game is now a bit too early for that.

“Maybe one or two are involved in the squad, we will have to see. But that’s it pretty much.

“Hendo, Joel, looking really good, on a good way, Ox early stages but good, Shaq good, Trent very close, we have to see and make a decision about tomorrow, Harry looks good.”

There was never any doubt over Van Dijk’s involvement, given his issue was only a cut above his eye, but the manager reassured one journalist who seemed to believe he could miss out.

“Virgil looks fine, he doesn’t look good because he’s obviously got a cut there, but apart from that he should be fine,” he said.

Klopp is likely to approach the Community Shield as more of a warmup friendly, despite his pleas to the contrary, and it could be that while he names a strong side, a host of young players will also be involved.

Alexander-Arnold will only be on the bench if he is passed fit, which should at least see Neco Williams start against the side he made his Liverpool debut opposite back in October.

Rhian Brewster is also confirmed to be in the squad, with Klopp revealing that “he will be involved tomorrow.”