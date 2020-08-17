Liverpool FC Women have named Niamh Fahey as their new captain in the absence of Sophie Bradley-Auckland, with the 32-year-old saying it is “beyond her wildest dreams.”

Bradley-Auckland is yet to return to action for Liverpool due to her commitments as the manager of a care home, with the defender explaining that she cannot return “until a risk isn’t posed.”

With the coronavirus pandemic still a major threat in the UK, this has forced Liverpool to appoint a successor to Bradley-Auckland as they prepare to kick off the 2020/21 campaign.

Their opening fixture of the Women’s Championship season comes at home to Durham on September 6, and Republic of Ireland defender Fahey will lead them out at Prenton Park.

The club confirmed the move on Monday afternoon, with Rachel Furness, signed from Reading in January, taking over as vice-captain.

Fahey is a lifelong Liverpool supporter who joined from Bordeaux in 2018, and having signed a new contract in June, is the type of character the side needs as they bid to return to the Women’s Super League.

“It’s an amazing feeling. It’s something I never thought would happenm,” Fahey told Liverpool’s official website.

“For me as a supporter, now being captain is beyond my wildest dreams and I’m going to embody the spirit of the club through my captaincy and bring out the values of a Liverpool player.

“It’s been a really enjoyable pre-season and we’re working really hard to get back up to the Women’s Super League, where we feel we belong.

“We’re under no illusions that we need to be at the top of our game in every game. We have to be up for the fight but also show our qualities.”

With Fahey attesting to the positive spirit around their pre-season preparations, the hope is that Liverpool can head into the new campaign with momentum in their push for promotion.

Sunday saw the Reds pick up their third win from three warmup friendlies so far, with a 1-0 victory over Brighton following up 4-1 and 3-1 wins over Blackburn and Reading respectively.

The pitch at Prenton Park has now been relaid, following criticism towards the end of last season, and Jess Clarke latched onto a cross from Rinsola Babajide to clinch after triumph at the home of Tranmere Rovers.

New signings Rachael Laws, Taylor Hinds and Amalie Thestrup all played the full 90 minutes, with Missy Bo Kearns catching the eye with a bright cameo after replacing Fahey in the closing stages.

After their season opener against Durham, the LFC Women will then travel to the London Bees, with the date for that game and the remaining fixtures for the campaign as yet unconfirmed.