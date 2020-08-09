Liverpool are in advanced talks for Olympiakos left-back Kostas Tsimikas for a fee of £11.75 million, with a medical expected early next week.

The Reds are looking to snap up a left-back at the earliest stage having identified the position as an area to bolster with Andy Robertson the only senior left-sided specialist.

And both Tsimikas and Norwich City’s Jamal Lewis had emerged as the top targets, with members of the Merseyside press name-checking the duo in the last few weeks.

The latter, however, has appeared the front runner as the Reds tabled a £10 million offer which was quickly rejected by the, now, Championship outfit last week, with Lewis eager to make the switch to Anfield.

But after Liverpool and Norwich failed to reach an agreement for the 22-year-old, the Reds shifted their focus to landing Tsimikas.

Greek outlet Sportime initially claimed Liverpool had already submitted a second and improved bid for the 24-year-old, with an offer in the region of £14.45m.

They suggested a deal is only a “matter of hours” away with the club and player having already agreed to personal terms, and now the Merseyside press has confirmed the news with the likes of Paul Joyce, James Pearce and Melissa Reddy all confirming a deal for around €13 million (£11.75m) is “close.”

Leicester had also said to be an interested party for Tsimikas with Ben Chilwell’s future up in the air, but the Reds have now jumped on a deal for the Greek international following Olympiakos’ elimination from the Europa League at the hands of Wolves.